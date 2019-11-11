Makes one 9- to 9 1/2-inch pie

Apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and tart cranberries are enveloped in a flaky, buttery crust in this classic New England fall pie. If you haven't yet embraced the art of making pie crust, which, let's face it, is at least half the pie equation, now is the time. There are many ways to succeed; here are a few pointers. Use all-purpose flour to give the dough structure, so it holds its shape in the oven. Cut the butter into thin slices, add it to the flour, and chill so everything is nice and cold. The water should also be ice cold. Once the butter warms up, pie pastry becomes difficult to make. Make the dough in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or use a bowl and do it by hand (in which case you only need a fork). After chilling, beat the flour and butter mixture so the paddle can flatten the pieces of butter; or do this with your fingers. Then add just enough ice water so the dough forms large clumps and a little pressed between your fingers holds together firmly without cracking at the edges. Shape two disks and wrap each in foil. Refrigerate for up to 2 days (the dough will discolor after that). Roll the dough between pieces of parchment paper -- this works like magic and you don't need to worry about the dough sticking to the counter. Line the pie pan with the dough, fill it with the apple mixture, add the top crust, crimp, and chill in the freezer before baking. This gives the dough a chance to hydrate (absorb the water) and relax, which helps prevent it from shrinking in the oven. Right before it goes in, brush the top crust with egg and sugar, so it turns golden brown and crunchy while the apples and fresh cranberries bake beneath it. The pie is best served on the day it is made, but leftover pie is especially good the following day for breakfast. The holidays are on the horizon. It's time to pull out the rolling pin and boost your confidence with just a little practice. You can do this.

CRUST

4 cups flour 3 tablespoons sugar 1½ teaspoons salt 1¼ cups (2 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced 8 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling)

1. Have on hand a 9 or 9 1/2-inch pie pan and a rimmed baking sheet. You will also need 4 sheets of parchment paper, each about 15 inches long.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a mixing bowl if making by hand), combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Stir to blend them. Add the butter to the flour mixture, separating the pieces as you add them, and toss to coat them with the flour. Freeze the bowl for 20 minutes.

3. On low speed, with the paddle attachment (or with your fingers if working by hand), mix until the butter is in flat, dime-size pieces. This should take 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually add 8 tablespoons of the ice water and mix on low speed until the dough clumps together and no dry spots remain, stopping before the dough forms a ball. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time if dough seems too dry. A small handful should hold together firmly when pressed, without cracking at the edges. (By hand, drizzle the water over the butter-flour mixture and use a fork to toss the water and dry ingredients together until the dough forms large clumps.)

4. Lightly flour a countertop. Tip the clumps of dough out and divide them into 2 mounds, one slightly larger than the other. Press the clumps together to form 2 flat disks, and wrap each in foil. Refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze, enclosed in a zipper freezer bag, for up to 2 months. Defrost frozen dough in the refrigerator overnight.

FILLING

5 large baking apples (Honeycrisp, Empire, Cortland, Jonathan, Braeburn), peeled, cored, and sliced 3/8-inch thick Juice of 1/2 lemon ½ cup packed light brown sugar ¼ cup flour 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg ½ teaspoon salt 1 ⅓ cups fresh cranberries (or use frozen without defrosting) 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water 2 teaspoons granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to soften slightly while you make the filling.

2. In a large bowl, toss the apples with the lemon juice, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir in the cranberries.

3. Set the smaller disk of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Roll it to a 12-inch round that is about 1/8-inch thick, giving the papers a quarter-turn often as you roll. Remove the top sheet of parchment and flip the dough onto the pie pan. Lift off the parchment and trim the dough so it is even around the edge. Mound the filling in the pie pan. Dot it with small pieces of the butter.

4. Roll out the remaining disk of dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper into a 13-inch round, giving the papers a quarter-turn often as you roll. Remove the top sheet of parchment and flip the dough onto the fruit. With scissors, trim the overhanging dough, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Tuck the border under the bottom crust and crimp the edges or press them with a fork.

5. Freeze the pie for 45 minutes to set the crust.

6. Slide a rack into the center of the oven. Set the oven at 425 degrees.

7. Brush the egg mixture over the pie, including the edges. Sprinkle with sugar. With a sharp paring knife, cut 5 or 6 vents, each 1 inch, into the dough.

8. Place the pie on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 375 degrees and continue baking for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the crust is brown and the filling is bubbling at the edges. If the crust browns before the filling bubbles, cover the top loosely with foil. (Total baking time is 55 to 60 minutes.) Let the pie cool slightly before cutting into wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas