Serves 4

For beautifully caramelized carrots that still have some bite, cook them on the stovetop in a cast-iron skillet. Rainbow carrots are in many markets now and you can make them even more jewel-like by cutting the pieces at different angles so they look faceted. Adding a teaspoon of salt at the beginning of cooking helps draw out the carrots' moisture and steams the vegetables. Then crank up the heat, add the cumin, and brown the edges of each piece. Apple cider vinegar and honey go into the pan and simmer until they form a sweet-and-sour syrupy glaze. You can double the recipe for holiday menus, but use two skillets so the carrots caramelize.

1 tablespoon olive oil 2 tablespoons butter 2 pounds rainbow carrots, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces 1 teaspoon salt, and more to taste ½ teaspoon ground cumin 1½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. In a 12-inch cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add the butter. When the butter is foamy, add the carrots and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

2. Turn the heat up to medium-high and continue to cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes. Add the cumin and continue cooking, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the carrots begin to caramelize and turn golden at the edges.

3. Add the vinegar and honey to the pan and cook, stirring to coat the carrots with the juices, for 2 minutes, or until the liquid has thickened into a syrupy glaze. (Total cooking time is 11 to 14 minutes.) Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Sprinkle with parsley.

Claudia Catalano