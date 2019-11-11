Makes 1 1/2 cups

A jar of homemade salad dressing in the fridge makes nightly dinner so much easier. You can do this in a bowl with a whisk, but a jar suits the occasion nicely. The mustard and vinegar are both important elements in this dressing, which has a vinegary taste; use the best quality you can find. The classic French vinaigrette is three parts oil to one part vinegar. Here, you add two times the oil to vinegar. If you like, substitute some rice wine vinegar for the white or red in the ingredient list, or use lemon juice in place of some of the vinegar, or balsamic. Cider vinegar used to come in industrial strength only, but now there are some milder artisan cider vinegars on the market, which are fine in a dressing. You can also use a few tablespoons of a nut oil in place of the olive oil, but add the nut oils carefully, or use part vegetable oil. The dressing will stay in the fridge for up to two weeks. If the olive oil solidifies, let the jar sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. If you need to use it immediately, set the jar in a bowl of hot tap water.

½ cup white or red wine vinegar ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 cup olive oil, or more to taste

1. In a jar, combine the vinegar, salt, pepper, and mustard. Close the jar and shake well.

2. Add the olive oil, close the jar, and shake well again. Taste the mixture and if it's too vinegary, add more olive oil, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture has the taste you like. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

3. With a wet paper towel, clean the outside of the jar before storing in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Sheryl Julian