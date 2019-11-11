Serves 4

When you tire of soups to start a menu for guests or a weekend lunch, a hearty fall salad can fit right in. First make a simple vinaigrette that will serve as a marinade for butternut squash and a dressing for baby kale and farro. Cook the farro using the pasta method -- in plenty of boiling salted water -- but be aware that farro stored for a long time in the pantry can take a few minutes longer to cook. Drain off the water and toss the still warm farro with some of the vinaigrette. Meanwhile, roast the butternut and pepitas separately. Let everything come to room temperature and arrange on plates with pomegranate seeds.

VINAIGRETTE

6 tablespoons olive oil 4 tablespoons cider vinegar 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 1 shallot, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the olive oil, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, sage, shallot, salt and pepper.

2. Whisk thoroughly and taste for seasoning. Add more salt and pepper, if you like.

FARRO

4 cups water ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup farro

1. In a saucepan, bring the water and salt to a boil. Add the farro, and cook, stirring once or twice, for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the grains are tender but not mushy. Drain into a colander but do not rinse.

2. Transfer the farro to a large bowl. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette. Cool to room temperature.

SQUASH

1 medium butternut squash (about 2 pounds), peeled, seeded, and cut into large dice Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup pepitas

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand 1 rimmed baking sheet and a small baking dish.

2. In a bowl, toss the butternut squash with 1/4 cup vinaigrette. Transfer the squash to the baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, or until the squash is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Cool to room temperature.

3. Turn the oven down to 350 degrees. Spread the pepitas in the baking dish. Toast in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they begin to brown and glisten. Cool to room temperature.

KALE

4 cups baby kale, tough stems removed ½ cup pomegranate seeds Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Add the squash and kale to the farro. Pour in the remaining dressing and toss well.

2. Stir in the pepitas and pomegranate seeds. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick