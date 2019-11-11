Lawyers for Allen and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in a one-page filing Friday in US District Court in Manhattan. The filing said the lawsuit had been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice.

Woody Allen and Amazon settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit that the director had filed after the company backed out of a four-picture movie deal because #MeToo allegations from the 1990s had resurfaced against him.

Allen, 83, sued Amazon in February, accusing the company of reneging on a lucrative commitment for him to make four films.

The Hollywood division of Amazon, the Seattle-based conglomerate founded by Jeffrey Bezos, severed its ties with Allen in June 2018. The company cited a renewed focus on sexual assault allegations against Allen, primarily those that he had molested his daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992, when she was 7.

Allen has denied the allegations and has not been charged with any crime. The misconduct allegations against Allen arose during a bitter child custody battle between Allen and his former partner, Mia Farrow.

Allen’s affair with Soon-Yi Previn, who had been adopted by Farrow and who later married Allen, further fueled the dispute, which split the family.

The feud between Allen, a three-time Academy Award winner, and Amazon is another product of the #MeToo era in the movie industry, politics, media and business. Among those who have fallen from grace: Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and Matt Lauer.

A key figure in exposing the sexual misconduct cases has been journalist Ronan Farrow, a son of Mia Farrow and Allen who has sided with his mother and sister Dylan.

Allen’s lawsuit said that Amazon was well aware of the allegations against him when it entered into four separate deals with the director.