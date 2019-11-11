But around the time he turned one, we noticed a change. He started to avoid looking people in the eye and would ignore all noises around him. At first we thought he was deaf, since he didn’t respond when we spoke to him. We learned sign language and taught him to sign.

My brother Julien was born in January 2006 when I was four. I was excited to finally be a big sister, but I didn’t want anyone stealing my attention, so I was happy to hear my mom had had a boy. Everything started out normal, my brother was like any baby, curious, sleepy, hungry.

Advertisement

But after three months, we noticed how he flapped his hands and walked on his tippy toes. My mom had been taking a class on disabilities and wondered if it could be autism. When we brought him to the hospital, the doctors there confirmed he was indeed autistic.

As a kid, I didn’t understand my brother’s disability. Being only four, I didn’t know how to ask. But I have always been mature, and being a new big sister meant I had to understand things older people did, or at least try. Of course, what I didn’t know was that I wasn’t the only one with questions; none of us understood what it meant for our family. But even as a kid, not fully understanding my brother’s disabilities, I never once thought of life without him. From the moment I held him at the hospital, I felt a love and connection I’d never felt before. I wouldn’t change him for anything in the world.

Yet it was hard when we would go out and he would get upset or have a dramatic temper tantrum, screaming and crying hysterically. I’d always rather be home and skip the embarrassment. I remember getting upset at my brother if we had to leave places he didn’t like. I would express my anger alone in my room, but never in front of my family. I felt I had to keep up the facade of being mature and understanding.

Advertisement

I can’t remember my mother ever sitting down with me and telling me my brother couldn’t control some of his actions, I think she just assumed I knew. At 13, embarrassment turned to anger, not toward my brother, but toward others. Anyone who looked at my brother as if he were different would experience my fury. Countless times, I snapped at strangers, “What are you looking at?!” or “Is there a problem?!” They usually responded by looking down or saying no.

I still sometimes have that impulse, and I try to talk myself down because it usually only makes things worse.

Being raised with a sibling who has a disability has inspired me to advocate for people who can’t advocate for themselves. In my religion, one of the biggest philosophies is to forgive and be forgiven. At 15, I began reevaluating my life and acknowledging where I may have judged others for behaving in ways that were beyond their control or, perhaps, understanding.

Maybe people react the way they do because they have never interacted with someone who has autism. Realizing this has helped me to better understand people. It’s inspired me to be more compassionate toward those who I hope, when they get to know my brother and others with disabilities, will be inspired to have more compassion too.

Advertisement

As Julien’s big sister, I expected to teach him a few life lessons. Yet my brother has shaped my heart in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Through his disability, he’s taught me patience and compassion, for myself and for others.