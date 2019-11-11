Billy Baker’s excellent article “Amid vaping ban, some turn to gum” (Metro, Nov. 4) missed a simple trick that can greatly increase the delivered dose of nicotine for the gum chewer. Oral absorption of nicotine (and several other drugs) is dependent on the pH of the mouth. The more alkaline the mouth, the greater the nicotine absorption.

For years I have encouraged my nicotine gum-chewing patients to slip a Tums, Rolaids, or similar calcium-carbonate-containing antacid between the cheek and teeth while they chew the gum. This same trick is used in Asia, where betel nut is chewed. There ground limestone is rolled in a leaf and tucked between cheek and gum, and in the Andes ground oyster shell is similarly used when coca leaf is chewed.