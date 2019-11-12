Is that dusty old vase sitting in your attic trash or treasure? You may have a chance to find out next year when “Antiques Roadshow” comes to Boston.

The long-running PBS show will visit five cities for its upcoming 25th season, with three episodes set to be filmed on Monday, May 25, at a to-be-revealed historic location in Boston.

“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Boston.”