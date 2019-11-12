In a conversation with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson , the Sudbury native — who rose to A-list status thanks in part to playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in 11 Marvel movies over the past decade — candidly discussed whether he’d ever return to the role.

Chris Evans isn’t closing the door on reprising his role as Captain America, but he’s also not overly enthusiastic about the idea.

“You know, you never say never,” Evans said. “I loved the character. I don’t know.”

When pressed, however, Evans seemed to lean toward not reprising his role, in part because Rogers was given a proper send-off in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans said. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky arc to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because audiences would be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? … A lot of things would have to come together.”

Long before “Avengers: Endgame” hit theaters earlier this year, Evans expressed his desire to depart the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that he wanted more time to spend with his family. After wrapping filming on “Endgame,” Evans shot a pair of projects in Massachusetts in 2018 and 2019: “Knives Out,” a dark comedy murder mystery that hits theaters later this month, and “Defending Jacob,” a crime drama set to debut on Apple TV+ in 2020.

After initially struggling to answer whether he’d pick up the shield again if Marvel came calling, Evans seemed to reach a conclusion as his conversation with Johansson wound down.

“It doesn’t feel at this time like that would be the thing I would be looking to do,” Evans said.