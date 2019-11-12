What’s the first restaurant that you ever visited in Boston? It’s actually funny. I’m from Miami Beach originally. My freshman year of college, my parents decided that instead of everyone coming home, we’d all meet up in Boston. We stayed at the Marriott Long Wharf, and the first place we went to is Durgin-Park. In many ways it was like Boston: a little bit rough around the edges, but also this family, communal, everyone-sort-of-hang-out place. They treated you like family. They treated you like they knew you. It was very similar to what I do here. There’s a comfort level — maybe a discomfort level, depending how people react! There was a cool vibe, and it reeked Boston.

Steven Peljovich, 50, runs Michael’s Deli in Brookline, doling out corned beef, pastrami, and wisecracks to a steady stream of locals and curious visitors. He got his start as a general manager at John Harvard’s in Cambridge, going on to manage the Hard Rock Café. But the Miami native has been happily ensconced in Coolidge Corner for eight years — and wouldn’t even mind eating his last meal there.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here? My first gig when I was in Boston was in Harvard Square at John Harvard’s. That area, when I first got here, was what everyone thinks about when they think of Harvard Square. Due to economics, rents, opportunities for landlords — I’m not trying to badmouth them — but there are opportunities for them to get national retail chains, banks, big-money institutions versus the independent mom-and-pop local businesses. I understand why they do it. But that neighborhood feel is gone from a lot of places. The beauty of Coolidge Corner, in many ways, is that it’s still here. But I’ve also seen it change dramatically in 7½ years. My worry is that if that cycle doesn’t break, this explosion of cool, new, young, fresh, creative restaurant people creating a good landscape is going to go away. It’s too difficult for someone to say, “I got this great idea. My grandparents’ recipes, my culture” — you can’t do it.

What other restaurants do you visit? Ha. So, anyone who’s in this industry will tell you they’re at home and at work. If my wife is going to meet me, we’ll go to La Morra, right off of Route 9. That’s our go-to place here. If home, especially when our kids were younger, but even still, is Hearth Pizzeria in Needham. Fresh, quality, handmade food, and you can taste it. Great hospitality. And then, if I’m doing a delivery in the city for catering and see the Chubby Chickpea truck, if I can stop and park, I’ll get a falafel.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think: I want to work in restaurants? That’s easy. Growing up in Miami Beach, whether it was the Rascal House or Wolfie’s, those were the standards for our family, 15 or 20 of us, friends of my parents, their kids. The deli is where we’d go: homemade Danish, pickles on the table. It was that Durgin-Park thing — that feel when you walk in. It stuck with me.

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had?

It just pains me. A place opened up recently, and we went to eat there. . . . It ended up being 10 or 15 of us hanging around a bar surrounding their kitchen, and it took over an hour for the first round of drinks. The food came out haphazardly. I’m sitting there, trying to figure out what’s going on, and all you see are lost hourly employees floating around. Is there someone to grab and say, “Hey, what’s going on here?” I’m not a bartender, I’m probably the worst bartender in the world, but I could make drinks in less than an hour. Our server goes, “Well, it’s the owner’s wife’s birthday, and they’re sitting over there, celebrating.” My jaw dropped. I am still in shock over it. I sent them a note. I said, “Hey, I don’t want anything, but please don’t throw this e-mail out. I want you to look at it, because you’re a new place; you’re in our neighborhood. We liked the food we had, we liked the drinks, but here’s what happened. You have to care about what’s going on, or you won’t make it.” How do you not walk around on your first week being open? I’m still in shock!

How could the Boston food scene improve? The only thing I can think of is better parking situations and easier access to places you want to go. I’m in the same situation here. I have people fighting for meters and meter maids writing tickets left and right.

How has the restaurant scene changed since you first arrived in Boston?

I’ve been here for 21 years. One thing that’s great is that places are independent, locally run, reflective of their neighborhood, and even more so now. Any time I see the next 10 places open up, they’re different twists in a lot of ways. The landscape has really grown in a billion ways, and that’s a cool thing.

Name three adjectives for Boston diners. Loyal, educated, and invested.

What’s the most overdone trend right now? People highlighting the fact that they have gluten-free options. The shock when people come in and say, “You have gluten-free bread?” I never thought of putting it on my menu. It’s common-sense-ish? . . . It’s almost like saying, “We have food! Come in; we’re a restaurant!”

What type of restaurant is Boston missing? I don’t know that we are. My family is from Cuba originally, and trying to find that kind of cuisine that reminded me of home was difficult. I found El Oriental de Cuba in Jamaica Plain. I need good, greasy Cuban food to remind me of home. But now there’s four, five, or six different places. My wife’s favorite restaurant [in Miami] is Joe’s Stone Crab. She says, “We have to find a way to get that here! You should have a case of stone crabs.” I don’t know if it goes with pastrami and corned beef.

What are you reading? Another funny one. My wife makes fun of me. I have a Stephen King book in the house, and I’m listening to a Nelson DeMille book in my car. I’m running two different stories at the same time. I can’t listen to the radio with commercials. I started listening to books on audio and was like “This is so much better!” Traffic isn’t as horrible. You almost want to have traffic, because you’re engaged in the story! I probably went through 20 books since the spring in my car. They make traffic bearable.

How’s your commute? Simple. I come in so early that I miss traffic. I live in Needham. I’m only 6 miles away. I don’t miss highways. When I was running Hard Rock or John Harvard’s, it would take me two hours to get home instead of 25 minutes.

What’s the one food you never want to eat again? I think this is a hot trend, but any place where you have to cook your own food. When I go out to eat, I’m there so you can prepare it with your talents! I don’t want to do the work! I do it all day long.

What’s your most missed Boston restaurant? Durgin-Park. When we moved Hard Rock to Faneuil Hall, I’d go fairly often to re-center myself. This is what Boston is from the standpoint of the outside world: the look, the feel, the colonialism.

Who was your most memorable customer? Easy. Rita. You did a story on her. She was a regular here before I got here, ate here every day, and had no family at all, no sisters, no nobody. The deli was her family. She’d spend all day smoking cigarettes on the corner. Everybody knew Rita, and she was one of a kind. She’d give you crap, and you could talk back to her in the same way. My son’s college essay was about conversations between me and Rita, the things he observed. He’s 18 now. He said, ‘Dad, you can’t talk to that old woman that way!’ But you could talk to her that way. it was OK! She passed away four or five years ago come February.

If you had to eat your last meal in Boston, what would it be? Is it bad if I say corned beef or pastrami? I guess the reality is, if it’s my last meal, given how much time I spend here, I wouldn’t have the chance to get food somewhere else!

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.