STOCKBRIDGE — This Berkshire County town may very well be considered the picture-perfect image of a small-town New England Christmas, due to a work by then-local painter Norman Rockwell, who began his “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” in the 1950s, with the final product making an appearance in McCall’s magazine for the first time in 1967. The magazine was seeking to "portray the quintessential New England town at Christmastime,” and Rockwell had the perfect fit. His painting has appeared on enough Christmas cards to cause the image to come to mind upon the first thought of a classic, small-town Christmas.

Stockbridge's real life Main Street. Patrick Kline for the Boston Globe

He had to paint in parts. At one end of Main Street is the stately Red Lion Inn, while at the other is the Stockbridge Library. In between, warmly lit windows invite leisurely shoppers to browse and indulge in Christmastime pleasures. The image is so enduring that each December, locals get together and recreate the scene for one afternoon; this year on Dec. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., and everyone gets a chance to be in Rockwell’s world for the day.

This year marks the 30th year of the reenactment of the painting, which is sponsored by the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce. The stretch of road is decked out with Christmas decorations and antique cars, reminiscent of Rockwell’s image.

Stephanie Plunkett, deputy director and chief curator at the Norman Rockwell Museum, says the event commemorates Rockwell, his presence in Stockbridge, and the famous Main Street painting, and invites visitors to an atmosphere of peace and family fun.

“It’s just a great joy of the season where I think people can put aside, at least for that little while, all the worries and the concerns and the politics and just really enjoy being together as a family moments,” Plunkett said.

Rockwell spent his last 25 years in Stockbridge and worked in a studio on Main Street for some time. Art was a local affair for Rockwell; he’d have residents model for his paintings, establishing a long lasting bond between the artist, his creations, and the community. Some of Rockwell’s models still live in the area, participating in the museum’s monthly model talks.

Stockbridge's Main Street will be transformed for the re-enactment. Patrick Kline for the Boston Globe

“He became a well-known figure in town," Plunkett said. "The nice thing, I think, for him was despite his celebrity status, I think he was treated as a member of the community.”

It wasn’t easy to paint the scene, in part because Main Street is so narrow. Anyone trying to recreate this scene today would need a panorama camera view. When capturing the structure of Main Street, Plunkett says Rockwell used an architectural drawing to reference as well as photos and sketches.

“So what he did was he created a kind of townscape where if you were to stand directly in front of every building, you would see each building straight on,” Plunkett said. “And that is actually how the buildings in the painting are strung together.”

He began in the late 1950s and took years to complete the painting. After adding lively townspeople and busy cars to Main Street, by 1967, Rockwell had created the work of art enjoyed by many.





Though peace on earth is present in Rockwell’s depiction of Main Street, a little before noon on reenactment day, “peaceful” isn’t the word to describe the view. Volunteers assume their positions. Douglas Goudey, who is the coordinator of antique cars; Kara Demler of the Berkshire Carolers, Tony Carlotto and Roger Reed, better known as Roger the Jester, will be ready to bring visitors some old-fashioned Christmas cheer for the next two hours.

As the coordinator of antique cars, Goudey and his volunteers spend the morning organizing and getting the vehicles in place for their picture-perfect display. Cars are driven from all over New England and New York. If the weather’s nice, Goudey’s 1966 Pontiac GT Convertible will make an appearance. Some years, when the weather is bad, fewer cars show up. But Goudey says on average there are more than 50 cars present each year.

The cars are a vital part of the experience. When the festivities start, guests can be seen snapping pictures and conversing with car owners. If those owners aren’t too particular about their vintage cars, they may even let people hop in to snap their pictures. All of the cars maintain the busy nature of Main Street portrayed by Rockwell in the painting.

“I think bringing cars from the ’40s, ’50s, [and] ’60s, brings people back in time,” Goudey said. “It doesn’t look like the ordinary Main Street with lots of neon modern buildings, so I think it adds to the aesthetics that you are stepping back to the mid-'50s, which is nice to see.”

By this time, Carlotto is usually making an appearance in his Christmas tree-topped vintage red Mercury, but this year, a Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas visitor from Ohio will take his place. According to Carlotto, the man was so thrilled upon his visit to Main Street last year, he kept exclaiming, “This is America! This is America!”

Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce executive director Barbara Zanetti has been involved in the reenactment for 25 years. She took the baton from sisters Carolyn and Marilyn Nejaimes, who, according to Zanetti, began the Christmas reenactment as a part of a holiday house tour. After time, the event grew, and business was needed in downtown Stockbridge, so the house tour was turned into a full weekend of Christmas fun, and the reenactment happened on the last day.

Zanetti said the atmosphere reminds visitors of home, and added that a couple of years ago, a couple got engaged during the event.

“All these little family memories that I get to see — the ‘little Rockwell moments,’ I think it’s called — it just makes it all worthwhile,” she said.





When noon arrives, so do the visitors. A fire inside the historic Red Lion Inn is roaring, but the Victorian-dressed Berkshire Carolers sing the chipper, march-along tune of “Here we Come A-Wassailing” outside, marking the beginning of the reenactment.

As the onlookers start to arrive, children are drawn to Roger the Jester, his two left shoes and bright clothing a stark contrast to the modern-day clothing worn by most of the volunteers. His accordion playing might also attract some attention. But Santa Claus is the biggest draw, and Zanetti says the line to speak to him is “never-ending.”

As the reenactment ends, the Berkshire Carolers always sing the sweet and familiar, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“We absolutely love it,” Demler said. “When you look out there and you see the looks on everyone’s faces, that they’re just so happy . . . It’s just really nice.”

“One of the things that Rockwell said was that he wanted to create art that showed the best of us,” Plunkett said. “He was aware of all of life’s trials and challenges, but that’s not what he wanted to paint. And so, my sense is that he would be very pleased to know that the painting had sparked such a joyful occasion.”

To order tickets for the weekend events, visit stockbridgechamber.org/visit/stockbridge-main-street-at-christmas/order-tickets/. Rockwell’s “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)” will be on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum the weekend of the reenactment. To learn about the museum’s events for the weekend, visit www.nrm.org/event/holiday-fun-at-nrm/.