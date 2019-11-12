There was cold air in the 20s in the western part of Massachusetts with readings around 60 over Cape Cod Tuesday morning.

But widen out the weather map and you’ll see what’s going on: readings in the 20s across central and northern New England. This cold air is going to be spilling south behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon, and all of us will experience temperatures in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning.

If you’re down on Cape Cod this morning, you might be wondering what all the big deal is with the cold air on the way. It feels like spring with readings mid-Tuesday morning at 60 degrees.

A strong cold front traveling from a storm system across northern New England will push east of New England by dark. This brings a few light showers on the front end and a few snow showers on the back end. The snow is not anything to be concerned about. It might whiten the top of your car if there’s a snow shower, but moisture will be quite limited.

Rain showers will turn into snow showers Tuesday evening.

We haven’t really had to contend with much wind chill yet this fall, but Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the teens and 20s, and as winds continue to be brisk, wind chills will be down in the single digits.

It will feel like single-digit weather Wednesday morning.

It won’t be dangerously cold, but it will be a shock to the system since we haven’t seen anything like this since last winter. Temperatures during the afternoon on Wednesday will struggle toward the 30 degree mark. The record coldest high in Boston for this time of year was 36 degrees set back in 1874, and there’s little doubt that we’re going to break, or rather, shatter, that record.

Record cold is forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

As winds diminish Wednesday night and skies remain clear, temperatures will fall quickly, and by Thursday morning there will be some upper single digits in colder spots and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Thursday morning lows.

The low temperature records for mid-November are quite cold. The major climate stations data is shown below. Hartford and Worcester could break their low temperature records Wednesday, but I don’t think Providence or Boston will.

As we approach Friday, temperatures will moderate quite a bit, getting well into the 40s to near 50. But the moderation will be short-lived, with another shot of cold air coming in Saturday. This means another weekend of cold outdoor field games. Thereafter, the pattern returns to more seasonable or even above normal temperatures as we head in those final 10 days before Thanksgiving.