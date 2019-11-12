As the Globe points out in “GOP just wants a target” (Editorial, Nov. 9) President Trump’s claim that he has a right to face the Ukrainegate whistle-blower is “absurd.” The Globe points out that “making the comparison to criminal standards is irrelevant.” But even if they were relevant, Trump’s demand is still absurd. Even in a criminal procedure, if an informant’s testimony is not required, the defendant has no right to call them to the stand. In this case, the whistle-blower is equivalent to an informant, and their testimony is no longer required, since the testimony of others closer to the events — e.g., Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, William Taylor, Gordon Sondland, and Marie Yovanovitch — is even more damning than the whistle-blower’s original complaint.

Michael Biales