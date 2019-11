Kudos to Yvonne Abraham for calling out the absolute hypocrisy and shamelessness of the billionaire class “Bowing down to billionaires,” Metro, Nov. 10). It’s quite “rich” to be lectured constantly by people who own a large portion of the American economy. They are hysterical about the prospect of Elizabeth Warren in the White House. That’s all we need to know to make sure she gets there.

Phil Johnston