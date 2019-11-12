Democrats agree that the only thing that matters in 2020 is defeating Trump. However, our primary process to choose the Democratic candidate is nonsensical. We know that the general election will come down to the winner of the swing states, especially those that flipped for Trump in 2016. Recent polls in those states show head-to-head Trump match-ups with our Democratic hopefuls are extremely tight.

Our primary process does not focus on the essential swing states. The preferred candidates in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and the Super Tuesday states are irrelevant. We need to focus like a laser on the candidates that do best in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Other states do not matter.