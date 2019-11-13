“It was just a natural thing, because we’re both poets and writers, that we would write a book,” said Lasky. “We didn’t know that that would happen when we started the Twitter. We didn’t have the goal of writing a book.”

After poets Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky met at a party and bonded over their shared love of astrology, they began a shared twitter handle, @ astropoets , which now has more than half a million followers. Every Sunday, they tweet out horoscopes for all the zodiac signs — each is a tiny moment of distilled wonder, as evocative and sometimes elusive as a poem. This fall, the pair published “Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac.”

Advertisement

Both cite Linda Goodman’s “Love Signs” as an early influence. “Like everybody else my initial interest in astrology had to do with love and relationships,” said Dimitrov. Added Lasky, “I started reading ‘Love Signs’ and got so, so into it. I think what’s good about it is that she was a poet and there’s a kind of literary, narrative way that she thinks about the signs.”

“Poetry has always been at the forefront of our work,” said Dimitrov, who added that he sees Astro Poets as an art project above all. “Astrology is sort of the gateway drug to poetry.”

“I don’t think there’s a kind of fixed dogmatic lesson that we’re trying to impart. It’s not that kind of astrology book,” said Lasky. “It’s more open.”

To write the book, the authors divided the signs, said Dimitrov. “Dorothea has a Scorpio moon and is obsessed with that sign, so she wrote that chapter, and I’m a Sagittarius, so I took on that sign.” But they don’t play favorites, he added. “There’s something to love about every sign, and learning about them, or writing about them, helps people understand each other, and empathize with each other.”

Advertisement

The Astro Poets will read on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre (tickets via Brookline Booksmith).