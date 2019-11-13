Advertisement

MONDAY

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra (“Collected Poems”) in conversation with Laetitia Zecchini at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Ta-Nehisi Coates (“The Water Dancer”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford ... Adrienne Brodeur (“Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley ... Lizabeth Cohen (“Saving America’s Cities: Ed Logue and the Struggle to Renew Urban America in the Suburban Age”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Keena Roberts (“Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs”) in conversation with Nicole Valentine (“A Time Traveler’s Theory of Relativity”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Jill McDonough and Rage Hezekiah read at 8 p.m. at Blacksmith House, 56 Brattle St., Cambridge.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky (“Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac”) read at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre ... Mark Barr (“Watershed: A Novel”) in conversation with Emily Franklin at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Sondra Celli (“Bling! The Uncommon Crystal Couture World of Sondra Celli”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Waltham Public Library, 735 Main St., Waltham ... Naomi Oreskes (“Why Trust Science?”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge ... Nina MacLaughlin (“Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jordan Davis and Ron Padgett read at 6 p.m. at Lamont Library, 11 Quincy St., Cambridge ... Chen Chen and John Bonanni read at 6:30 p.m. at Sturgis Public Library, 3090 Main St., Route 6A, Barnstable ... Sally Burnette, Adrie Rose, and Carolyn Oliver read at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston ... Lee Ann Roripaugh reads at 7:30 p.m. at Smith College, Campus Center, Northampton ... Steven Hassan (“The Cult of Trump”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont.

WEDNESDAY

Janaka Stucky (“Ascend Ascend: Poems”), Julia Guez (“In an Invisible Glass Case Which is Also a Frame: Poems”), and Paige Ackerson-Kiely (“Dolefully, A Rampart Stands: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... DeMisty Bellinger, Chaya Bhuvaneswar, Maggie Cooper, and Zoë Gadegbeku (“The Best Small Fictions: 2019 Anthology”) read at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Erin Eileen Almond (“Witches’ Dance: A Novel”) in conversation with Steve Almond at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Viet Thanh Nguyen (“The Sympathizer”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston University, Kenmore Classroom Building, Room 101, 565 Commonwealth Ave., Boston ... George Howe Colt (“The Game: Harvard, Yale, and America in 1968”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Alex Dehgan (“The Snow Leopard Project”) reads at 7 p.m. at New England Aquarium Simons IMAX Theatre, Central Wharf, Boston.

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Richard J. King (“Ahab’s Rolling Sea: A Natural History of Moby-Dick”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Martha Collins (“Because What Else Could I Do”) in conversation with Joseph Campana (“The Book of Life”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Brendan McQuade (“Pacifying the Homeland: Intelligence Fusion and Mass Supervision”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge ... Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The Murder List”) reads at 7 p.m. at Canton Public Library, 786 Washington St., Canton...

FRIDAY

Suzanne McConnell (“Pity the Reader: On Writing with Style”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne (“Holding On To Nothing: A Novel”) in conversation with Kelly J. Ford at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre ... Stéphane Vial and translator Patsy Baudoin (“Being and the Screen: How the Digital Changes Perception”) read at 3 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Anne Fadiman (“The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down”) reads Clifton Fadiman’s “Wally the Word Worm” at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Judith Pratt (“Siljeea Magic”) reads at 4 p.m. at Wayland Public Library, 5 Concord Rd., Wayland.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Katherine Hollander (“My German Dictionary”) in conversation with Tanya Larkin at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Martin Espada, Doug Anderson, Danielle Legros Georges, Everett Hoagland, Richard Michelson, Marge Piercy, Robert Pinsky, and Lauren Marie Schmidt (“What Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump”) read at 3:30 p.m. at the Alcott Room, Omni Parker House, 20 School St., Boston.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at bostonglobe.com/arts/books.