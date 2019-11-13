Poet Martín Espada has put together a potent, moving anthology of poetry in response to Trump’s regime, gathering together poems that, in the words of his introduction, “either embody or express a sense of empathy or outrage in the Age of Trump,” in the time both before and after his election. In “ What Saves Us ” (Curbstone) a number of New England poets appear, including the late Donald Hall who, in the fist-pounding “A Prophet of Amos,” concludes “I will strike down embezzlers and eaters of snails.” In her propulsive “Shithole,” former Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros Georges writes, “Get on top of me and I’ll throw / you off after you beg. I’ll ride you like / a borrowed mule . . . I am a nuclear bomb set for noon, / the paratext of your nightmare.” Ocean Vuong’s “The Gift” has a gentler pulse as learning the alphabet intermingles with the polysyllabic chemicals in a nail salon. In Adam Grabowski’s chilling “The Plan,” about active shooter drills at his nine-year-old’s school, he admits, “I don’t know what to do / when your Converse are still peeking out / and there’s a gun in the room.” On Saturday, November 23, Espada will be joined by Marge Piercy, Robert Pinsky, Legros Georges, Doug Anderson, Everett Hoagland, Richard Michelson, and Lauren Marie Schmidt for the Boston launch of the book. That’s at 3:30 at the Omni Parker House, 60 School Street, in Boston. The event is free.

SHOP GIVES PROPS

Porter Square Books recently announced the two authors selected for the second round of their Writers in Residence program. Justin Chen, who won the slot in the adult category, will continue work on a memoir exploring his transition from molecular biologist to writer, a story that’s braided together with the simultaneous collapse of two significant relationships. The selection committee was “especially taken by how he uses the story of becoming a writer in a very different way than we’ve seen before, using it to explore issues of identity, family, relationships, and the value and experience of different types of work.” The winner in the young reader category is Sacha Lamb, who’s working on a book that they describe as “a story about grief and healing from the perspective of a gay, transgender Jewish teen.” And the committee was impressed with their “clear vision” and “prolific track record,” saying the book “will be a necessary voice for hope.” The writers in residence get a staff discount at the store, access to advance copies of books as well as to the store after-hours, among other perks. And they’re required to write a few entries for the blog, give a reading, and introduce other authors at events and the post runs from February 1 through October 31, 2020.

MEET THE PRESS

Connecticut native James M. Lundberg has written a spirited and penetrating biography of an icon of nineteenth-century journalism. “Horace Greeley: Print, Politics, and the Failure of American Nationhood” tells not only the story of Greeley’s controversial, contradiction-ridden, and misunderstood life as the founder and editor of the New York Tribune, it also explores print’s impact on the shortcomings of US nationalism in the mid-nineteenth-century. “In the context of an American nationalism that was fragile, contradictory, and regionally inflected, print and the languages of American nationhood it circulated magnified differences and widened divides.” The book is an astute portrait of a larger-than-life man, and an intelligent examination of print’s impact on a nation divided.

Coming Out

“Mary Toft; or The Rabbit Queen” by Dexter Palmer (Pantheon)

“Pagan Virtues” by Stephen Dunn (Norton)

“Wake, Siren: Ovid Resung” by your humble correspondent Nina MacLaughlin (FSG Originals)

Pick of the Week

Caitlin Kling at Trident Booksellers in Boston recommends “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay (William Morrow): “An absolutely captivating and wholly original story. There’s more to this home invasion story than meets the eye, and I flew through the book trying to figure out what exactly was going on. I was not disappointed and the slightly ambiguous ending is smart and satisfying.”

