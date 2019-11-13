Two of the world’s biggest bands, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are particularly well-known for their extended, energetic live performances.

The dueling rock relics — accompanied by a third, still unannounced headliner — are to head up a bill of over 60 “incredibly diverse” performers to be revealed in January, according to organizers.

Owing to this, both are long-since-established as music-festival mainstays, having previously headlined the likes of Firefly, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza. Foo Fighters will mark their 25th anniversary in 2020, while Red Hot Chili Peppers will mark their 37th year.

“Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend,” said Brian Appel, festival co-founder.

“We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly,” he added in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend."

Boston Calling will bring Foo Fighters back to town following two sold-out Fenway concerts last year. It’s been even longer for Red Hot Chili Peppers, who sold out the Garden two nights over in early 2017, as part of their “The Getaway” world tour.

For Boston Calling, Wednesday’s announcement suggests a more prominent rock 'n' roll flavor for next year’s fest. This past May, headlining duties went to rap-reggae duo Twenty One Pilots, alt-rock vibe kings Tame Impala, and trap-rap hellraiser Travis Scott.

Boston Calling will return to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston next year for the Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24. Some three-day general admission, VIP, and platinum passes will be available via presale this Thursday, at 10 a.m. on Boston Calling’s official website, www.bostoncalling.com.

