For a sketch comedy pilot named “Klein Time” — “It was Monty Python-ish,” explains Klein — he borrowed microscope footage of reproducing paramecia from the biology department at UCLA. While the tape rolled, Klein provided the soundtrack, butchering the soft-rock come-on “Make It With You.” He called the silly bit “Sex for TV.”

Somewhere in the vast files he keeps from his long career in comedy, Robert Klein has the letter he received from a network television department called “Continuity Acceptance.” Klein was one of the world’s biggest comedians in the mid-1970s. Following a long string of reputation-making appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show,” he was the first stand-up comic to host an hourlong special on a new premium cable station called HBO.

Robert Klein comes to town for two shows as part of the Boston Comedy Festival.

The letter, as he recalls, noted primly that “the innuendo is obvious. It’s too licentious.” He still gets a laugh out of the absurdity of censoring the segment, musing that the network official who signed the letter must have been “a particularly esoteric pervert.”

“Klein Time” featured two of Klein’s best friends in show business, the late Peter Boyle and the late Madeline Kahn, as well as a young actor named Michael Keaton. Despite the star power, the pilot wasn’t picked up.

"That was the one that broke my heart,” says Klein, who will perform two shows at DoubleTree Boston-Cambridge Saturday as part of the Boston Comedy Festival. There have been other disappointments, sure, but he’s had more than 50 years of almost continually sustained success, from his early stint in the Second City improv troupe and a part in the musical “The Apple Tree,” directed by Mike Nichols (which played Boston’s Shubert Theatre in its pre-Broadway run), to recent roles in “Will & Grace,” in an upcoming film starring Annabella Sciorra, and — wait for it — as the mayor of New York City in the last two “Sharknado” films.

Other than a brief stint as a substitute teacher in his native New York, he’s never really had another job, says Klein, who will turn 78 in February.

"I can still climb on pianos,” he says. "I don’t know anyone else my age who’s still working.”

This will mark Klein’s second appearance at the Boston Comedy Festival. In 2010, he was given the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Asked why he was invited back — Klein has no specific ties to Boston, beyond the fact that he did stand-up years ago at local venues including Paul’s Mall and Passim — he defers to festival founder Jim McCue.

"I’m old, I could die,” he deadpans. "Maybe he wanted to get a last look at me.”

“He’s one of those guys who’s on the Mount Rushmore of comedians,” says McCue, who is marking the 20th year of his festival. “He’s been everywhere and done everything. He spans the generations, from Carson to Letterman to Colbert. He delivers over and over again.”

Klein was studying at the Yale Drama School when he learned about the Second City audition that would set his career in motion. While performing on Broadway, he was encouraged to drop in at the Improv comedy club to try some stand-up. His first night onstage there, a fellow comedian who’d just changed his name to Rodney Dangerfield was effusive in his praise.

"He called me 'The Next Dimension,’ ” Klein says. "He was a high school graduate, but he was very street-smart. He saw me as class, smart, but still funny — I made him laugh.”

Dangerfield would become Klein’s unofficial mentor.

“He was my Yale Drama School for stand-up comedy. His jokes were impeccable.”

One mention of his old odd-couple pal and Klein sets off on a long, spot-on impersonation. ("We were so poor, we didn’t have Christmas decorations, unless my grandfather sneezed!”) Told that his impression is uncanny, he laughs.

"I did scare his son after the funeral,” he says.

As his hit debut album, “Child of the ’50s,” made clear, Klein grew up immersed in the early years of television comedy.

“I saw laughter from my very first remembrances,” he says. “We used to go to somebody else’s apartment to see 'The Milton Berle Show.’ ” Later, he discovered Lenny Bruce and Jonathan Winters, whose flights of character-driven fantasy amounted to the kind of madcap one-man show Klein considers to be his own metier.

In “Robert Klein Still Can’t Stop His Leg” (2016), a retrospective documentary, Klein refers to "the sand in the oyster” — the hardships that so often polish comic material into pearls. He’s been using the phrase for years; he got it, he says, from something Tennessee Williams once wrote.

Asked to identify his own sand in the oyster, though, he stumbles: “Oh. Umm . . .”

For one thing, he thinks that his father, who was "hilariously funny,” was probably bipolar. "It was never clinical. He never missed work. But he was melancholy.”

Klein has had his share of neuroses, he says, and he was despondent for a time over the failure of his marriage to the opera singer Brenda Boozer. All in all, though, he can’t complain. Life is good. His walls at home are covered with awards, honors, and comedy memories. He’s still tooling around Westchester County in a convertible, and he has a close relationship with his son, Allie, a graduate of the University of Vermont who has been doing some acting and comedy of his own.

Allie recently performed at a comedy club where his father was depicted in a mural.

"He never told anybody,” Klein says, still marveling at his son’s determination to make his own name.

"Show business really is a meritocracy,” he says. "You gotta show something.”

Which leads him back to the purpose of the phone call — promoting the upcoming appearances.

"Robert Klein at the Boston Comedy Festival!” he barks merrily. “Last chance to see him. He’ll be dead soon!”

