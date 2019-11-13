A black-headed gull and a Pacific loon were seen at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included 115 long-tailed ducks, 3 red-necked grebes, a Baird’s sandpiper, 475 sanderlings, 11 parasitic jaegers, 2 razorbills, 1,300 Bonaparte’s gulls, 900 laughing gulls, 225 common terns, and 275 Forster’s terns.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 5) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Up to three short-eared owls have been seen at Crane WMA in Falmouth — please stay on the trails to avoid disturbing them. Other sightings at Crane included a killdeer, 2 American woodcock, 2 Northern harriers, and 6 Eastern meadowlarks.

Birds noted at High Head in Truro included 11 green-winged Teal, 205 bufflehead, a common goldeneye, 7 Virginia rails, an American bittern, a bald eagle, 2 common ravens, 800 tree swallows, 3 marsh wrens, 4 gray catbirds, 6 hermit thrushes, a white-eyed vireo, a Wilson’s warbler, a Nashville warbler, and 320 yellow-rumped warblers.

Grasshopper sparrows were seen at Fort Hill in Eastham and Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable. Other sightings around the Cape included a Leach’s storm-petrel in Sandwich; a whimbrel and 2 lesser yellowlegs at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; a prairie warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham; and a Northern goshawk in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.