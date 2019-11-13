Kickoff the holidays on Nantucket at the 46th annual Christmas Stroll (Dec. 6-9). Hundreds of decorated 7-foot trees will line the downtown cobblestone streets where costumed carolers will sing familiar holiday tunes, and brilliantly decorated boutique shops will offer refreshments. On Saturday, the Town Crier will lead everyone to the wharf to meet Santa, who arrives via Coast Guard cutter. Visitors can also enjoy craft shows, performances, tours, and special exhibitions, including more than 80 uniquely decorated Christmas trees at the Nantucket Whaling Museum ( christmasstroll.com ). Looking for a place to stay? Open through December, the White Elephant is offering a Nantucket Christmas Stroll package. It includes two passes to the Festival of Wreathes and Nantucket Historical Association Holiday Houses, two festive scarves, in-room mistletoe, local mulled spice wine, and daily breakfast for two. Rates from $2,230 for two nights. Booking code: STROLL. 800-445-6574, www.whiteelephantnantucket.com

Ocean House ups the holiday spirit ante with a series of kid-centric events.

HOLIDAY EVENTS FOR CHILDREN (OF ALL AGES)

Advertisement

Perched high on the bluffs in Watch Hill, R.I., the iconic Ocean House ups the holiday spirit ante with a series of kid-centric events. Featuring a Charlie Brown theme throughout its public spaces, the Relais & Châteaux property is hosting festive teas with Disney characters, brunches and dinners with Santa, holiday movie nights, gingerbread house workshops, cookie and cupcake decorating classes, and more. Grown-up kids can enjoy more adult offerings, including a Veuve Clicquot Champagne flight tasting, cocktails and canapes program, yule log and ornament making workshops, and “Havana Nights,” a Caribbean-themed New Year’s Eve gala. In all, more than 40 celebratory events will take place at the hotel and its sister property, the nearby Weekapaug Inn. December rates from $500. 888-853-2919, oceanhouseevents.com





THERE

DIVE RESORT DEBUTS IN PALM SPRINGS

Looking for a chic adults-only getaway this winter? Palm Springs, Calif.’s newly launched petit boutique resort, Dive, aims to re-create the stylish elegance of the 1960s French Riviera beach culture while offering the ultimate in 21st-century comforts to its guests. Los Angeles-based designers and artists collaborated to evoke a home away from home vibe at this intimate property, with nine spacious and airy guest rooms and two suites featuring original murals, rainfall showers, and premium linens. Guests can also enjoy the historic, restored swimming pool, 12-person hot tub, and cozy garden for an evolving range of food and drink experiences. Rates from $300. 760-323-2231, www.divepalmsprings.com/

Advertisement

The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Photo Credit: Tadeu Brunelli

FESTIVITIES AND FLIGHTS TO NASSAU

Trade in your boots and parkas for flip-flops and shorts over the winter holidays this year at the family-friendly Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. In addition to beautifully landscaped pools, a Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course, the Children’s Explorer Club, and numerous bars, restaurants, and nightlife offerings, guests can enjoy a bevy of holiday-themed activities such as nightly costumed skating performances, breakfast with Santa, ornament making classes, and festive rum flight tastings. Speaking of flights, Delta Air Lines is making travel easier by expanding its route between Boston and Nassau from Saturday-only to daily, starting Dec. 21 through April 30. Resort rates from $270. 242-788-8000, bahamar.com/





JORDAN SMALL GROUP TOUR DEBUTS

Lovers of antiquities and the natural world — as well as film buffs — might enjoy Odysseys Unlimited’s newest offering, the 11-day Treasures of Jordan, Antiquities & Natural Wonders. Why film buffs, you ask? Well, in addition to visiting treasures from times biblical to Byzantine, Roman to recent, the tour includes sites highlighted in the iconic films “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Lawrence of Arabia,” such as the Treasury building in Petra and the dramatic sandstone formations and pink sands of the Wadi Rum desert. (In the desert, the tour spends one night in individual luxury geodesic tents with panoramic views of the lunar-like landscape.) Launches March 2, with eight additional trips through Nov. 2, 2020; limited to 12 to 24 guests. Departures available from Boston and New York. Prices from $3,297 ($2,695 air and land inclusive plus $602 airline taxes and fees). 888-370-6765, odysseys-unlimited.com/tours/africa-the-middle-east/treasures-of-jordan/

Advertisement

Stay stylish when traveling with the cozy new Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie by Alo.

EVERYWHERE

SHERPA STYLE

Stay stylish when traveling with the cozy new Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie by Alo. Features ribbed hem and cuffs, and kangaroo pocket. Available in four colors: black, white, camel, and gray. Also new, the Duality Sherpa Jacket offers color-combo or solid color choices in a reversible design. Made with color-blocked sherpa and sleek woven fabric so you can switch up your look and stay warm while on the road. Includes full-length zipper, hood, and zip pockets. Available in four color combinations and solid black. $138-$248. www.aloyoga.com/collections/jackets-story

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.