Chrissy Teigen made a cryptic confession to her nearly 12 million Twitter followers Tuesday night: “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby,” the model and author wrote.

About an hour later, the news broke: her husband, singer John Legend, had been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. “My secret is out,” she wrote alongside a photo of the annual issue’s 2019 cover, which depicts the 40-year-old (real name: John Stephens) with one eyebrow raised as he buttons - or, perhaps, unbuttons - a dapper suit jacket.

A flurry of tweets followed: There was “#EGOTPSMA,” which Teigen wrote in a reference to the EGOT status the singer achieved last year. She added a trio of heart-eye emoji while retweeting People’s official announcement. “The kids ... do not care,” she reported of the couple’s young children, sharing a video of 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles as they offered lackluster reactions to their dad’s latest accolade.