Chrissy Teigen made a cryptic confession to her nearly 12 million Twitter followers Tuesday night: “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby,” the model and author wrote.
About an hour later, the news broke: her husband, singer John Legend, had been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. “My secret is out,” she wrote alongside a photo of the annual issue’s 2019 cover, which depicts the 40-year-old (real name: John Stephens) with one eyebrow raised as he buttons - or, perhaps, unbuttons - a dapper suit jacket.
A flurry of tweets followed: There was “#EGOTPSMA,” which Teigen wrote in a reference to the EGOT status the singer achieved last year. She added a trio of heart-eye emoji while retweeting People’s official announcement. “The kids ... do not care,” she reported of the couple’s young children, sharing a video of 3-year-old Luna and 1-year-old Miles as they offered lackluster reactions to their dad’s latest accolade.
And because she's a celebrity on social media, she predicted that some outrage would follow. "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she wrote before tweeting a spicy response to one such critic.
Teigen also retweeted a self-deprecating tweet from Legend, who shared a photo of himself as a bespectacled teen next to an alluring, more recent photo of last year’s Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba. It wasn’t exactly a fair comparison, she conceded, noting that Elba was “prob still very hot” in the mid-'90s. Legend likewise acknowledged in his People interview that he had an “awkward phase,” particularly leading up to his years at his Ivy League alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.
The kicker to Teigen's Twitter celebration arrived three hours after Teigen noted she had not-so-subtly tweaked her Twitter bio to reflect the news: "the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich," she wrote.
