You write that the release of your last book, in 2013, seems like “sixty-five million years ago.” What have been some of the biggest shifts in beer since then? Six years ago, American craft beer was sitting in a hot air balloon that seemed to be soaring ever higher, no end in sight. Bitter IPAs were all the rage, and we bought beer at grocery and liquor stores in bottles, not cans. Now, hazy IPAs that flaunt juicy, tropical aromas and flavors and scant bitterness rule the land, the beers sold in 16-ounce cans directly from taprooms where — why not! — folks might stick around for another round served on site. The biggest shifts are where we buy beer, and where we drink beer.

What are your favorite beer trends right now? I’m psyched to see, slowly and steadily, that brewers are gravitating back toward traditional styles. Look, it’s great to make something that tastes like your favorite childhood cereal, a beer to drink once and maybe never again — because it’s never brewed again — but I like the trend toward refining pilsners and lagers and other classic styles, served in proper glassware with the right amount of foam on top.

What are your least-favorite trends? There’s a beer for everyone, that’s for sure. But I’m not the biggest fan of dessert-style stouts that are packed with excess alcohol, sugar, and enough candy bars to stock a corner store. I also have zero sweet tooth, so perhaps this isn’t a trend for me, but I don’t get excited about beers that I can only sip by the ounce, maybe two. I want to have a full pint and talk to folks, the beer a companion to conversation.

You’ve got a section on hard seltzer in there. What are your thoughts on that trend? Seltzer, in its booze-free form, is all about bubbly refreshment. It’s a guilt-free pleasure. Hard seltzer has borrowed the healthy veneer, offering an of-the-moment mix of low calories, invigorating carbonation, and restrained alcohol content. You can also drink a couple of them, maybe five or six, while sitting at the beach on a sweltering summer day. Will the trend have lasting traction? I don’t think we’ll be making White Claw memes five years from now. We’re always looking for a new flavor of the month. But if you reframe hard seltzer as a premixed, portable vodka soda, then you can see its appeal. If breweries want to make hard seltzer, go for it! It’s fermentation. Brewers are good at fermenting things. Brewing is also a business. And as the industry grows more competitive and the taproom model evolves, it’s imperative to offer drinks that might tickle everyone’s fancy.

I wonder how your own personal beer preferences have changed over the years. When I first dove into beer more than 15 years ago, I used to chase intensities with the best of them, always seeking out flavors that were cranked high. Now, though, I’ve learned to appreciate beers that speak in whispers and conversational tones, not shouts. I want to get to know a Munich helles lager over several rounds, as well as knock back a couple Czech-style pilsners. Also, I seek out beers with a more moderate ABV. My liver isn’t quite as fresh as it once was, and my first-grade daughter wakes up at the same time — 6 a.m. or so — every single day.

You mention London and Brussels as go-to beer destinations. Are there any others that you’d highly recommend? Don’t sleep on domestic beer tourism. The great thing about America’s brewery boom is that you’ll find thriving and compelling scenes anywhere and everywhere. Go to Austin, Texas, and drink your way through the city’s pilsners, or travel to Chicago and explore the town’s deft integration of beer and food. I was just in Jacksonville, Fla., and I found a bundle of great breweries, many perched in the city’s strip malls — the local version of the old abandoned warehouse. From regional flavor preferences to repurposed infrastructure, there’s a wealth of amazing beer being made anywhere and everywhere. To experience it, you need to get in a car, plane, or train and drink up the local culture, one pint at a time.

What’s the best beer experience you can remember? The day after my daughter was born, I bought a case of Sierra Nevada Celebration, the brewery’s annual fresh-hop IPA. I sipped a cold bottle in the hospital while cradling Violet, a touch of bitterness bringing immeasurable joy to that memorable November day.

Bernstein will be at Samuel Adams’ Boston brewery for a book event on Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Interview was edited and condensed. Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.