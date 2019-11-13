Letters to Cleo lead singer Kay Hanley calls Boston her “heart” and said in a recent phone interview that she is looking forward to “coming home” to play Nov. 22 and 23 at the Paradise. Her alt rock band, which formed in 1990, got its start in Boston. “I started playing at the Rat [The Rathskeller in Kenmore Square] when I was 18,” she said. “Me and Boston have quite a history together and it’s my favorite place in the world.” The band had its first hit — “Here and Now” — in 1993, and many of Letters to Cleo’s songs could be heard on TV and movie soundtracks throughout the 1990s — including the cult classic “10 Things I Hate About You.” (The band contributed four songs and were featured in the film.) Hanley, a Dorchester native who lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Clay Janes, her children, Zoe, 20, and Henry, 16, and her pets (a dog named Mazie and a cat named Fred), said she can’t wait to see her family (her parents live in Falmouth), friends, and fans in Boston, eat at some of her go-to restaurants including Myers + Chang, Eastern Standard, and Brown Sugar, and stay at her favorite hotel — Hotel Commonwealth — “where I live like a queen for a couple of days.” We caught up with Hanley, whose band is releasing a holiday record, “OK Christmas,” on Nov. 14, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination?

Israel. The depth of the region’s history and culture is intensely felt in any location, through every bite of food. And oh my stars, the food . . .

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

In Israel? The various breads and smoked fishes still call out to me in my dreams. Lemonade in the afternoon to cool off.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Japan. I’m embarrassed I’ve never been to this place I’ve enjoyed from afar for so long.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

I have a stuffed bear named Monkey and I could never get on a plane without him, although the last couple of trips I haven’t brought Monkey . . . so I would have to say my Bose noise-canceling headphones. They’re like magic.

Aisle or window?

Window. Non-negotiable. Unless I get a first-class upgrade, in which case totally negotiable.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My very first memory in life was visiting the cockpit on an Air Canada plane before my family’s annual summer trip to Nova Scotia. My grandfather — Pop Pop Joyce on my mom’s side — owned a hotel in St. Peter’s, Nova Scotia. We drove there every summer, but there was one summer, when I was like 2½, when we flew, and I still remember it.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I don’t believe in guilty pleasure. I do find much pleasure in gummy bears and pretzel nuggets mixed together when I’m on planes and nowhere else.

Best travel tip?

Keep your shoes on while flying, you guys. Sheesh.

JULIET PENNINGTON