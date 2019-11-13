[5 am Wind chills] If you're heading out early this morning, be sure to bundle up. Wind chills are in the single numbers to lower teens. pic.twitter.com/0kHqW7vi3v

According to the National Weather Service, the morning lows in Boston and on the North and South Shores were expected to be in the upper teens. Those temperatures could fall into the single digits in Western Mass. with the coldest temperatures expected in the northwest corner of the state near North Adams.

Temperatures overnight in Greater Boston plummeted, heading toward Wednesday morning lows in the teens and wind chill in the single digits.

Wind gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour early Wednesday, bringing in cold air that will linger and is expected to set records for the lowest high temperature in Boston since the 19th century.

Advertisement

“We’re looking at low 30s at best for [Wednesday’s] highs,” Bill Simpson, a meteorologist for the weather service, told the Globe on Tuesday. “We’re going to break that record.”

Forecasters are expecting winds to slacken during the course of the day Wednesday, and while temperatures in the evening will be cold, the wind chill will lessen.

Previous Globe reporting from correspondent Jeremy C. Fox was used in this report. Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.