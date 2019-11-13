Thank you so much for publishing the four “We are America” essays by students at Lowell High School with the guidance of their wonderful teacher, Jessica Lander. I was especially moved by the beautiful writing of Robert Aliganyira, the student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. How lucky we are in this country to welcome a young man with such a keen intellect, strong work ethic, and love for family. May all of these students continue to find success, happiness, and acceptance in the United States.

Leslie Dooley