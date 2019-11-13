The data show a shift over time in practices and attitudes, as more people are waiting longer to get married than in previous generations, or are forgoing the institution entirely, according to Pew.

Almost six in 10 American adults aged 18 to 44 have lived with a romantic partner outside of marriage, while only 50 percent have been married, according to a new Pew Research Center survey that examined data from the federal National Survey of Family Growth.

In 2002, 54 percent of young adults surveyed had cohabitated with a partner, while 60 percent had been married. But those surveyed from 2013-2017 flipped the script.

Younger people are becoming even more comfortable living together without ever making it legal. Seventy-eight percent of 18- to 29-year-olds surveyed by Pew in June and July said it’s acceptable for a couple to share a home even if they have no plans to marry.

But survey participants who were married reported greater trust and fulfillment. Those who’d tied the knot had more trust in their partners to be faithful, to act in their best interests, to be honest, and to make responsible decisions handling money, according to Pew. Married respondents also were more satisfied with their communication with their partners, the division of household chores, and work/life balance in their households. And in homes with children, married people said they were more comfortable with their partners’ approach to parenting.

The groups’ responses were most similar on the question of sex. Thirty-four percent of cohabiters said they were satisfied with their intimate relationships, compared with 36 percent of those who were married.

