What has been his reward? An unceasing campaign of harassment by the president and his allies intended to threaten and intimidate him, as well as others inclined to come forward in exposing public malfeasance. In the sordid spectacle that has been the GOP’s rearguard efforts to defend a corrupt and law-breaking president, the attacks on the whistle-blower have been among the most disgusting — a vile effort to discredit the individual in this whole repugnant mess who has demonstrated true courage and heroism.

Yet, the one person responsible for initiating this event will not be present: the whistle-blower, whose brave decision to raise his concerns about President Trump’s conduct with the CIA inspector general, set in motion today’s events.

Today, the House of Representatives will, for the fourth time in American history, begin public impeachment hearings against the president of the United States.

Over and over, since September, Trump has called for the whistle-blower’s identity to be made public all the while falsely claiming that “everything he wrote in that report almost was a lie.”

In fact, virtually every element of the document has been verified — his description of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, the pressure applied on Ukraine, by the president, to investigate his political rivals, the use of Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani for a shadow diplomatic effort, the delay in military assistance, and the basic outlines of the quid pro quo. Indeed, the House is no longer intending to ask the whistle-blower to testify in the impeachment inquiry because so many other individuals have corroborated his account.

None of this, however, has stopped Trump from calling him a “disgrace to our country,” “a radical,” an “Obama guy,” a “spy,” accusing him of treason, and even, indirectly, threatening his life.

Now Trump is agitating to fire the CIA inspector general who fielded the whistleblower’s complaint.

The president committing gross abuses of power, threatening witnesses against him, and showing utter indifference to the laws he is required to carry out (like protecting whistle-blowers from exposure and retribution), while shocking, is hardly new.

What’s more troubling is how many of Trump’s most shameless enablers have joined in the free-for-all.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he wants the know who the whistle-blower is and has claimed (falsely) that whistle-blower laws don’t “give you anonymity,” (they do) and “nobody should be prosecuted based on an anonymous accusation (an impeachment is not a prosecution).

Others such as Representative Matt Gaetz have tweeted the name of the alleged whistleblower, which has been bandied about on far-right websites. Senator Rand Paul, who I kid you not, once received an award at the “Whistle-blower Summit for Civil and Human Rights,” has been one of the loudest Trump allies calling for the media to expose the whistle-blower’s identity.

There’s a good reason why media organizations have refused to comply with Paul’s hypocritical demands — publishing the whistle-blower’s name would have a corrosive impact on the willingness of future government employees to speak up.

Whistle-blower laws exist so that government workers who witness wrongdoing and corrupt behavior can report it without fear of retribution. They are an essential element of good and transparent government — so it’s no wonder that Trump wants to trample all over them.

The White House has claimed that Trump’s concerns over corruption in Ukraine drove him to freeze military aid to the country. But it’s a bit hard to square that with his efforts to make it harder for public employees to blow the whistle on corruption here at home. But as we well know, Trump’s only concern about public corruption is not in stopping it, but rather figuring out ways to benefit from it.

Going forward, why would anyone want to speak up if the price of such courage is character assassination and personal attacks by the president himself?

Of course, Trump and his enablers could not care less about the likely chilling effects of their actions. Their sole concern is distracting from the president’s misconduct and discrediting the one person with the courage to speak up about it.

It makes the whistle-blower’s decision to come forward that much more remarkable. After watching the behavior of the president and his political allies over the past 2.5 years, he could hardly be surprised that this onslaught was coming. Yet, it didn’t stop him from speaking out. We should all show such courage and heroism. Yet few of us would.

Make no mistake, without his actions, it’s quite possible, even likely, that we would never know about the extent of the president’s abuses of presidential power. Today’s impeachment proceedings might never have occurred.

The whistle-blower is a patriot. The president and those attacking him are cowards and bullies. By making him a punching bag, they have only compounded the president’s crimes and done lasting and enduring damage to the country and the Constitution they claim to revere.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.