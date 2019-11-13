Re“On the Saber’s edge" (Page A1, Nov. 10): The Globe’s implication of fencing’s “exclusivity” as somehow complicit in the Harvard admissions scandal is a misrepresentation of fencing as a sport. I am a member of the Columbia University Fencing Team and the USA Junior National Team, so allow me to offer some insight into the “rarified world of elite fencing”: It is actually the lack of money in fencing that causes it to be such a niche sport. Keeping basketball as a comparison, fencing remains so “exclusive” because we do not have the possibility of signing million-dollar NBA contracts, despite our level of accomplishment. Ask 2016 Olympian Jason Pryor, who worked at Dick’s Sporting Goods to support his Olympic run. Fencing is not a sport for “the aristocracy.” It is a sport for people who love fencing and debt. We do not “travel to tournaments” in order for “colleges to take notice.” We work our asses off while juggling extensive high school course loads to be one of 12 fencers selected to represent the United States at international competitions. The Harvard scandal is an appalling abuse of wealth and privilege at the expense of hard-working students and athletes. It has nothing to do with the sport that I love.

Karolina Nixon