Kudos to columnist Nestor Ramos for sharing his insight in his Nov. 8 column, “Elizabeth Warren isn’t the one who’s angry” (Metro). Labeling Elizabeth Warren “angry” is classic gendered criticism designed to undermine female candidates for high political positions by making them look insufficiently feminine. Our socially constructed ideas about the emotions seen as acceptable for men and women generally restrict men to anger, and women to being “nice” and “pleasing.” Women walk a narrower emotional ledge in the public eye than men do: If they come across as too nice and pleasing, they’re not taken seriously as politicians; if they’re serious, unsmiling, pointed or assertive, then they’re likely to be labeled as insufficiently feminine — or, more succinctly, as “angry” or simply as a “bitch” — and thus not suitable for high politics. It’s a Catch-22 (or perhaps, in this case, a Catch-2020?).

Valerie Sperling