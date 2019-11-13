Jeff Jacoby’s column Sunday on the “scientific” basis of our immigration laws (“The racist pseudoscience that kept immigrants out,” Ideas, Nov. 10) helps explain why immigration is still such a hot issue. In the late 1950s, I put together a collection of actual historical sources that focused on the Immigration Act of 1924 for use in high school US history classes. I was teaching at Amherst Regional High School at the time and, working with professors at UMass Amherst and Amherst College, formed the “Amherst Project” that, in the years prior to the Internet and Google searches, put into the hands of high school students collections of the same sources that historians (or newspaper pundits) might study if they were involved in the same inquiries.

What impressed me was the extensive number of articles in the popular magazines of the early decades of the 20th century — and there were many — that made the same points about the inferiority of Eastern and Southern Europeans. One magazine article went beyond race and classified people by their nationality. I recall Norwegians and Germans being placed at the top and Turks and Mexicans at the bottom. The Turks and Mexicans were at the bottom because they were mixtures of more than one ethnic group and, according to “science,” the offspring of two groups inherited the worst qualities of both groups. The textbook used for ancient history at the new Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School when I went there to head up the social studies department in the early 1960s featured a map that showed the “Yellow Race” in Asia, the “Black Race” in Africa, and the “Great White Race” in Europe. It is amazing how much of this thought still informs political discourse in America today.