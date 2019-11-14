OK, Boomer — no, it’s not quite an insult in this context. Musical comedy revue “The Boomer Boys” comes from New York City to Arlington’s Regent Theatre (7 Medford St.) on Saturday, Nov. 23, poking fun at the woes and worries of middle-aged men.

A scene from "The Boomer Boys" at Arlington's Regent Theatre.

The show features a four-pal “Fat Pack” coping with expanding waistlines, receding hairlines, snoring issues, and prowess-enhancing pills, complete with catchy tunes including “My Prostate Is the Size of a Buick” and “Noises in the Night.”

Noted playwrights Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore — who have worked on shows including “Newhart” and “Martin”— created the sixty-something send-up.

The show begins at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $30. Visit www.regenttheatre.com for tickets (or, if you’re still mastering the Internet, call 781-646-4849).

