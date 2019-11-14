Jessamyn Wolff (@ theeyegarden ) has spent the past three years studying poetry at UMass Boston. But along with her words she often creates colorful illustrations, vibrant portraits and illustrations of resilient and happy women. Originally from Michigan, she’s in New England pursuing a master’s degree and is working on a thesis that aims to showcase that intersection of words and visual art, some of it somber. Wolff is now writing and making illustrations about grief, partly due to her brother’s recent passing. The Globe chatted with Wolff about her recent work.

A. I’ve been drawing my whole life, and I’ve been writing my whole life. I’m actually getting my MFA in poetry at UMass Boston right now. So part of my work right now, my thesis, involves illustrated poetry. But it is basically a collection of things that I have been doing for quite some time. I like connecting my life to my art. For example, the project I’m working on right now is an attempt to create a realistic portrayal of grief and loss. Similarly, with the @theeyegarden account, I’m working on a struggle I had a while back. I could never find images of women who were calm and relaxed and comfortable, it was always strong and powerful and purposefully intense. I want to portray women as, yes, strong and resilient, but also comfortable and mentally healthy.

Q. How do you blend poetry and visual art?

A. I play with that so much. Sometimes the words will be interlaced into the art, but I also play with other methods. Sometimes each stanza of a poem will be transformed into a comic book panel, or something in a similar trajectory.

Q. What does the illustrative process look like?

A. I actually make most of my art on my iPad. But it really reflects directly to the concept we discussed earlier. While I am drawing and painting women who are comfortable, I also like to make sure that I am actually comfortable when I am creating. So it all hinges on the state I am in. If I want to hand draw, I’ll go ahead and do it. But if I’m more comfortable working on my tablet, then I’ll do that.

Q. You deal with issues of grief. how does your art function as an expressive outlet?

A. I think that humans have very particular ways of expressing grief. Most people initially describe this overwhelming feeling of shock when someone they love passes. I lost my brother a little while back, and art, specifically art dealing with issues of grief, has been a tremendous outlet for me. It sounds a little corny, but I’ve found a lot of beauty in my grief. You’re always able to find a silver lining in your grief.

Q. Does the grief you touch on in your art deal mainly with your own, or with grief more generally?

A. I definitely orient my work toward what I have experienced more than anything. But, grief and loss are such universal experiences that I hope people who see my art can somehow relate in their own personal way.

Q. How about your use of color?

A. Since I was a little girl, I was really attracted to brighter more vibrant colors. I think that while it’s a personal preference thing, I think it definitely conveys this idea of confidence and more importantly, comfort. My work on grief is more muted, but I purposefully insert the occasional burst of color. Like I said, there is beauty within that grief.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com.