2. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

3. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

6. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

8. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

9. The Guardians John Grisham Doubleday

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators Ronan Farrow Little Brown

3. Blowout Rachel Maddow Crown

4. Talking to Strangers Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

5. Educated Tara Westover Random House

6. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography Elton John Holt

7. Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family Mitch Albom Harper

8. The Book of Gutsy Women Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton S&S

9. In the Dream House: A Memoir Carmen Maria Machado Graywolf Press

10. Little Weirds Jenny Slate Little Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

6. The Handmaid’s Tale Margaret Atwood Anchor

7. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

8. Killing Commendatore Haruki Murakami Vintage

9. Nine Perfect Strangers Liane Moriarty Flatiron Books

10. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

3. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

6. The Spy and the Traitor Ben Macintyre Broadway Books

7. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

8. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

9. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

10. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, November 10. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.s