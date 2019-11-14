FKA TWIGS The singer, choreographer, performance artist, and composer presents her just-released second album “Magdalene,” a high-concept, beat-heavy examination of femininity and its constraints. Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $39.50 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

ANGEL OLSEN “All Mirrors,” the latest full-length from this North Carolina singer-songwriter, places her bone-rattling wail in thrillingly expansive contexts, like the doomed ballroom-dance of the cathartic “Lark” and the chilling gloom of the grief-stricken “Endgame.” Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $35. Royale. 617-338-7699, www.royaleboston.com

LETTERS TO CLEO With a brand-new holiday EP, “OK Christmas,” in tow (and including a cover of The Kinks’ Yuletide rave-up “Father Christmas,” as well as new spins on Elvis Presley and the Dogmatics), the Boston alt-rock heroes return to town for a pair of shows. Boston basement-scene alums Speedy Ortiz open. Nov. 22-23, 7 p.m. $35.50, $30 advance. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Advertisement

Folk & World

CHRIS KNIGHT It’s been seven years since Chris Knight released his last record, but the weight of the world remains on his shoulders, judging by his new one, “Almost Daylight,” which brings songs still brimming with small-town dislocation, backwoods menace, and guitar snarl. He’ll be playing them in duo mode on Tuesday. Nov. 19, 8 p.m. $22-$35. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

GOODNIGHT, TEXAS Hit the Goodnight, Texas webpage for information, and you’ll find the following member bios: “Avi - Avi is okay; Pat - Pat is cool; Scott - n/a; Adam - He could model probably.” The folksters come to town Wednesday on their “November Summer Tour.” They’ll be OK, probably. Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $12. Middle East Upstairs, Cambridge. 866-468-3399, www.ticketweb.com

SUSS These New Yorkers have put out two albums so far — their latest, “High Line,” earlier this month — and both are full of moody instrumentals that manage to shimmer and twang at that same time, a soundtrack to a ghostly western that does not yet exist. Nov. 21, 8 p.m. $12. Lizard Lounge, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN The boogie-woogie master and his group were dubbed the Blues Music Awards’ 2016 “B.B. King Entertainer & Band of the Year.” A world-class pianist, he’s also a dynamic showman and powerful singer. Nov. 21, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

JAZZ COMPOSER’S ALLIANCE ORCHESTRA Since 1985, the JCA has been among the Hub’s most adventurous large jazz ensembles. This concert features new music by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Mimi Rabson, and Bob Pilkington, performed by a 21-piece aggregation of many of the area’s finest players. Nov. 22, 8 p.m. $17-$22. Black Box Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. 617-923-0100, www.mosesianarts.org

ALLISON MILLER TRIO The Creative Music Series presents charismatic and critically acclaimed drummer, composer, and educator Miller, known for combining melodic sense with propulsive verve. Her trio-mates are in-demand, Boston-and-beyond trumpeter Jason Palmer and Carmen Staaf, current pianist and musical director for vocal great Dee Dee Bridgewater. Nov. 23, 7 p.m. $15-$18. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

NEW MUSIC The prolific Boston composer Marti Epstein receives a well-deserved 60th-birthday tribute from the Ludovico Ensemble, which will offer a free mini-festival with three all-Epstein programs in Longy’s Pickman Hall (Nov. 17 and 18, www.ludovicoensemble.org). And BMOP under Gil Rose’s baton presents works for clarinet and orchestra by Mathew Rosenblum and Wlad Marhulets — both to be performed by the galvanizing soloist David Krakauer (Nov. 23, Jordan Hall. 781-324-0396, www.bmop.org).

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC Gustavo Dudamel and his high-octane ensemble return to Symphony Hall on Nov. 23 with a program that includes the local premiere of John Adams’s new piano concerto, to feature soloist Yuja Wang, as well as Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.” 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Andris Nelsons leads the premiere of Latvian composer Arturs Maskats’s new tribute to Emily Dickinson on a program that also includes works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Also on this week’s program: James Burton directs the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Galina Grigorjeva’s “On Leaving.” Nov. 21-26.Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

COME FROM AWAY Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Tony-nominated musical abounds in “Awww . . .’’ moments and scenes that build to tidy resolutions. Yet there’s a propulsive energy to "Come From Away,'' too, and at a time when our air is polluted by the incessant braying of the mean-spirited, it’s nearly impossible not to take heart from its portrait of ordinary people giving of themselves unstintingly in a moment of need. Directed by Christopher Ashley, the musical was inspired by the true-life story of a small Canadian town’s extraordinary embrace of nearly 7,000 airline passengers stranded after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Through Nov. 17. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston. 800-982-2787, wwwBroadwayInBoston.com

Advertisement

QUIXOTE NUEVO Emilio Delgado, who for many years played the beloved Luis the handyman on “Sesame Street,’’ stars in a reimagining of Cervantes’s “Don Quixote’’ by Octavio Solis (“Lydia’’). In this version, relocated to a border town in Texas, the knight-errant journeys across the desert, intent on a reunion with a long-lost love, while pursued by Death in the form of bands of guitar-playing, bike-riding skeletons. Directed by KJ Sanchez. Nov. 15-Dec. 8. Huntington Theatre Company in association with Hartford Stage and Alley Theatre. At Huntington Avenue Theatre, Boston. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

ADMISSIONS A never-better Maureen Keiller stars as a diversity-championing head of admissions at an elite private school who is forced to confront her own hypocrisy when her son is deferred from an elite university. Adroitly directed by Paul Daigneault and featuring a very impressive Nathan Malin as the son, “Admissions’’ is a scorching examination of white privilege: the many corners where it can lurk, the many forms it can take, the disguises it can wear. Through Nov. 30. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

DON AUCOIN

Dance

ISAAC DE LOS REYES’S EL JALEO The well-known flamenco dancer was so inspired by John Singer Sargent’s painting of the art form that he’s crafted an entire evening designed to transport viewers to Granada’s 19th-century flamenco caves. He is joined by his brother Nino de los Reyes, contemporary dancer Michael Figueroa, musician Javier Limon, and pop artist Domingo Zapata. Nov. 21, $50. Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theater. 617-933-8600, www.bcaonline.org

Advertisement

FAYE DRISCOLL: THANK YOU FOR COMING: SPACE The Bessie Award-winning postmodern choreographer returns to the Institute of Contemporary Art for the final installment of a series of works begun in 2012. The 75-minute solo “Space” explores the substance of loss and the process of grieving. Nov. 21-23, $20-$30. ICA/Boston. 617-478-3103, www.icaboston.org

BOSOMA DANCE COMPANY For its 16th annual fall concert, the company presents group works, trios, and one duet, all choreographed by artistic director Katherine Hooper. The choreographer’s newest ensemble piece, “Parachute,” reflects Hooper’s interest in explosive movement, spatial design, and what she calls “skirtography,” involving colorful, billowing costumes that evoke the feeling of floating and diving through space. Nov. 23-24, $29-$39. Larcom Theatre, Beverly. 978-500-3057, www.bosoma.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

MASS AVE, CAMBRIDGE: PHOTOS BY KARL BADEN The photographer, best known for chronicling the march of time through daily self-portraits, spent two years up and down the four miles of Massachusetts Avenue between the Charles River and Arlington, capturing the ordinary and the iconic along one of Cambridge’s central streets. Through Feb. 14. Cambridge Arts Gallery 344, 344 Broadway, Cambridge. 617-349-4380, www.cambridgema.gov/arts/publicart/gallery344

FIELD NOTES: LOVERS, TEACHERS, AND THE CONSCIOUSNESS IN BETWEEN Artist Chanel Thervil curates the BCA’s 26th Drawing Show (featuring nearly 50 artists), taking James Baldwin’s credo as a starting point: “The role of the artist is the same as the role of the lover. If I love you, I have to make you conscious of the things you can’t see.” Through Dec. 22. Mills Gallery, Boston Center for the Arts, 551 Tremont St. 617-426-5000, www.bcaonline.org

OF LENGTHS AND MEASURES: PRISON AND THE AMERICAN LANDSCAPE, PHOTOGRAPHS BY STEPHEN TOURLENTES Tourlentes shoots his large-scale black-and-white images of prisons at night and from a distance, turning institutions usually situated away from populous areas into beacons, and drawing attention to many societal problems prisons represent. Through Dec. 13. Carney Gallery, Regis College Fine Arts Center, 235 Wellesley St., Weston. 781-768-7070, www.regiscollege.edu/fac

CATE McQUAID

Museums

WOMEN TAKE THE FLOOR You’ve likely never heard of plenty of the 100-some artists here, all of them women, and with good reason. The MFA, like most museums, has been under-representing women for decades. This is its clean break, an apology, and a “no more.” By the end of its 18-month run, the MFA hopes to leave no one asking where it stands. Through May 3, 2021. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

N.C. WYETH: NEW PERSPECTIVES The Portland Museum of Art calls it “a long overdue assessment” of Wyeth’s career, which already sounds like an apology. We can’t ascribe to the father the gifts of the son — Andrew, whose chilling scenes of American life stand alongside Edward Hopper’s as among the most enduring we have — but we certainly can examine the lineage a little more closely. Through Jan. 12. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

ERRE: THEM AND US The Mexican-American artist ERRE built a border wall at Mass MoCA for his new exhibition. Any questions? There should be plenty, and the artist offers much food for thought with a nuanced satire on the increasingly common brutality of division. Through summer 2021. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

CHEVY CHASE AND NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION Chase will be onstage to answer questions and tell stories after a screening of this unlikely Christmas classic starring the Griswold family. Nov 20, 7 p.m. $50-$175. Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, 2 Southbridge St., Worcester. 877-571-7469, www.thehanovertheatre.org

BOSS WHOM IS GIRL Jamie Loftus is one of the more unusual talents to come out of the Boston scene. She is bringing her one-woman show, in which she stars as Shell Gasoline-Sandwich, founder of Pee-Pee Smarthomes, to her hometown after staging it at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer. Nov. 21-22, 9:30 p.m. $15. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. 617-684-5335, www.therockwell.org

MARIA BAMFORD Not only do you get to see one of the most inventive headliners in stand-up in Bamford, you also get Jackie Kashian, a surefire joke writer with a down-to-earth comic sensibility. Nov. 23, 7 p.m. $29-$39. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER TRIBUTE The Family Folk Chorale invites the public to a celebration of the music of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival. Songs such as “Proud Mary,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” and “Down on the Corner” will be performed. Nov. 17, 3 to 5 p.m., $15 for adults, $12 for children. Arlington Town Hall, 730 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. familyfolkchorale.org

THE POLAR EXPRESS IN 4-D Boston’s Museum of Science offers an immersive spin on the holiday classic. The 15-minute film is shown in 3-D and includes 4-D multi-sensory effects. Now through Jan. 12, requires exhibit halls admission and timed ticket. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. mos.org

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR Join All Souls Church as it rings in the season with its annual Dickens Festival Holiday Craft Fair. The church transforms into a Victorian marketplace with crafts, food, raffles, and more. Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 196 Elm St., Braintree. allsoulsbraintreechurch.org

YSABELLE KEMPE





MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Dec. 4 Lucy Dacus at Royale royaleboston.com

Dec. 5 Horse Jumper of Love at Great Scott axs.com

Dec. 6-7 CAAMP at Royale royaleboston.com

Dec. 10 Tyler Childers at House of Blues livenation.com

Dec. 13 Mount Eerie at Arts at the Armory axs.com

Dec. 13-14 Celine Dion at TD Garden tdgarden.com

Dec. 14 Brett Eldredge at Boch Center bochcenter.org

Dec. 19 Hallelujah The Hills at Great Scott axs.com

CHRIS TRIUNFO