The Scottish pub, according to Damon, put blankets up on all the windows so that onlookers wouldn’t be able to see that the bar was still serving alcohol. Damon and Marshall, however, weren’t the only ones inside. They were joined by some of the establishment’s regulars, few of which had any connections to the Patriots, St. Louis Rams, or NFL. But they quickly joined Damon in cheering for his home team.

Damon, a Cambridge native who is a longtime Patriots fan, was at a Scottish pub in Paris, filming re-shoots for the 2002 film “The Bourne Identity.” One of the thriller’s producers, Frank Marshall , had scoped out a spot to watch the game because they needed to find a place that would stay open beyond its typical closing time. A 6:30 p.m. start in Boston meant a 12:30 a.m. kickoff in France.

“They’re instantly Patriots fans,” Damon recalled on a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “They know nothing about American football, but they’re all like, ‘Go Patriots!’ because the Patriots are the reason they’re allowed to drink at six in the morning. It was an awesome place to see that Super Bowl.”

Damon said he still remembers where he watched each of New England’s six titles. For Super Bowl XXXVIII, which took place the night before he was scheduled to shoot the apology scene in “The Bourne Supremacy,” he was in Berlin. He invited the crew over before staying up all night.

“I’m supposed to be ravaged in that scene, I’m supposed to be bleeding out,” Damon told Bill Simmons, a fellow Mass. native and Boston sports superfan. “I’m like, ‘I have an idea. I just won’t sleep tonight.’ I did that scene just banged up, and it worked out great.”

Keeping up with his teams overseas isn’t usual for Damon, who now resides in Los Angeles. He’ll usually follow along by streaming the games on his computer or watching via Slingbox. The night games are a bit tougher, obviously, given the change in time zones. Still, the 49-year-old doesn’t seem to have missed a thing.

Damon and Simmons discussed their Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox fandom during an hour-long conversation on Simmons’s podcast, reliving championships — there are several — and other memories.

For the 2004 World Series parade, Damon drove up from New York with his now-wife Lucy Barroso. The couple, along with Damon’s brother and brother’s children, visited Damon’s father’s house to prepare to watch the parade together. While his family wanted to go to the Charles River to see the duck boats as they enter the water, Damon wanted to visit Boylston Street first.

“I sat on the corner by myself,” Damon recalled. “Grown man. I was 34 years old. The boats went by, and I looked at those guys, and I started crying. Crying. And literally people are like, ‘Are you Matt Damon?’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m not.'”

Damon said he was just overwhelmed by the emotions.

“It felt like something had changed forever in a really incredible way,” he said.