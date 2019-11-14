If you never thought you’d say “I never wear the same thing twice,” think again. Rent the Runway (renttherunway.com), the company that colonized closets with clothing on loan, installed its first Boston drop-off box at West Elm Fenway last month, allowing users to return rentals IRL (that’s “in real life” folks). For subscribers to RTR Unlimited ($159/month) that means more clothing, more quickly. Choose, borrow, return, repeat. Celebrate at West Elm this weekend with style previews by Rent the Runway’s style director and other surprises. Saturday, Nov 16, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon-7 p.m. West Elm Fenway, 160 Brookline Ave., Boston, 617-450-9500, westelm.com