The back story The first Bluestone Lane opened in 2013 on Manhattan’s Third Avenue; it is a café, coffee shop, and lifestyle brand (they also sell BG caps, dog toys, and immune-boosting beetroot powders), founded by Melbourne, Australia, native Nick Stone.

Why Pure curiosity. It replaced a beloved previous tenant: Crema Café. (Crema’s Liza Shirazi and Steve “Nookie” Postal now run Revival Cafes in Cambridge and Somerville.) Is this just one more sign that the neighborhood will never be the same? The café launched in New York City; now it has 45 locations across seven cities. A downtown Boston location is coming soon (as is a liquor license).

“After moving from Melbourne to New York City, I missed that familiar experience that went along with getting my daily coffee, where the barista knew my name, face, and order, and the coffee and food offering[s] were elevated and sophisticated. I had a yearning for that escape from my day-to-day, and that was the catalyst to bring a taste of Australian coffee culture to the US. Bluestone Lane was, essentially, born out of self-necessity,” Stone says via a rep.

Inside, Bluestone looks like a combination of a GOOP health summit headquarters and plant guru Hilton Carter’s Instagram feed: lush greenery, aqua-and-white tiled floors, whitewashed walls, copies of “The Hollywood Reporter” and coffee table books about surfing and dogs alluringly arranged near the entrance. There are even a few white-and-aqua tables and chairs positioned outside beneath a hopeful umbrella, despite the fact that it’s 25 degrees.

Clockwise (from left): Rainbow bowl, coffee, avocado smash, roast turkey sandwich, lemon ricotta pancakes, and Flat White coffee in center. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff

What to eat A smiling employee immediately asks guests if they’d like to sit down — “we have table service!” he announces cheerfully — or grab and go. It’s quiet on a weekday morning; whereas Crema was rowdy and crowded, this place is all-out Zen. Just the same, you might wait a bit for your all-day breakfast: an avocado smash topped with juicy cherry tomatoes and feta ($12); shakshuka and toast ($14); lemon ricotta pancakes with lemon curd, paleo muesli, and fresh strawberries ($14). At lunch, there’s a small selection of sandwiches (roast turkey, spiced cauliflower) and salads.

What to drink There are cold-pressed juices ($9), and a “wellness” section with items such as organic ginger tea and almond milk matcha lattes. There’s also a huge assortment of coffees, from a creamy, rich, almost woodsy iced latte ($4.50) to cold brew floats ($5) to seasonal mulled orange tea ($4). You will not go thirsty here.

The Takeaway Stylish, shiny, and new, with smiling (if slow) service and an Instagram aesthetic. It’s a far cry from Crema Café. Whether that bothers you or not is a matter of personal taste. But, yes, the coffee’s good.

Bluestone Lane, 27 Brattle St., Cambridge, www.bluestonelane.com.