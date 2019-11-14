While Trump’s primary accomplices in this act of bribery were correctly identified as Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney, and Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence must have known that he added further pressure to Ukraine to do Trump’s bidding, when he canceled his attendance at Zelensky’s inauguration.

As your timeline of the Ukraine scandal shows, Donald Trump’s apparent attempts to extort our ally to falsely accuse and denigrate a political rival for his own political benefit began long before the whistle-blower’s report of Trump’s “shakedown” phone call with Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on July 25.

Ukraine is fighting for its democracy and its independence from Russia, which annexed Crimea and which is currently attacking eastern Ukraine.

For Trump to withhold military assistance, which had been appropriated by Congress, from an ally being attacked not only dangerously compromised Ukraine’s position with Russia. It reaffirms Trump’s suspicious subservience to and apparent collusion with Russian despot Vladimir Putin, which was specified in the Mueller report.

Given the recent damning testimony to the House committees by patriotic State and Defense department and National Security Agency witnesses, who came forward against the wishes of the Trump administration, it is clear that all members of Congress should honor their oath to uphold the Constitution, and vote to impeach, convict, and remove Donald Trump from office for the sake of our national security.

Rudy Termini

Cambridge

There’s one more knot to untie to untangle the GOP’s spin

I thought your piece on untangling the GOP’s spin on the withholding of military aid to Ukraine was well done, although I believe there was one oversight in it. In the section dealing with the eventual release of the aid, you do not cite testimony by State Department officials that that release occurred solely because State Department lawyers determined that withholding the aid was illegal. In essence, it was released by the State Department on the basis of that determination, without White House approval. I found this to be an important point, because of the determination of the illegality of the withholding and because the White House had nothing to do with the release of the aid.

Donald Vaughan

Dorchester

Idea of fair play goes out the window when it comes to politics

Everyone loves a winner. But we expect our victors to win fair and square. We recoil when we learn that a player was taking steroids or corking their bat. We hated it when the Rams went to the Super Bowl over the Saints on a famous noncall in the 2019 NFC championship game. In all these cases, all but the least objective fans viewed this as winning by gaining an unfair advantage.

Yet when it comes to politics, too many just look away. We see all kinds of voter suppression schemes, outrageous gerrymandering, and spreading of false information. While the Mueller report was unable to string together enough facts to conclude that the president had clearly conspired with the Russians, Donald Trump clearly gained an unfair advantage from their efforts to spread misinformation through social media. While it can never be known for certain, it is highly likely that this campaign changed some minds — enough for Trump to win just enough key states to put him over the top. So it is not unreasonable to conclude that the 2016 election was stolen.

To me, a central missing argument in the Ukrainian affair is that the president was once again trying to gain an unfair advantage, to "steal” yet another election. Why are so many people willing to excuse this?

Gerry Katz

Brookline