DARLENE LOVE The voice of the definitive “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” will perform that hit as well as songs from the rest of her storied career. Dec. 1, 7 p.m. $37 and up. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com ; also Dec. 6, 8 p.m. $38.50 and up. The Cabot, Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

CHRIS ISAAK The honey-voiced crooner released “Christmas” in 2004; 15 years later, he’s once again taking his seasonal cheer on the road (though if last year’s holiday-show setlists are any indication, expect haunted hits like “Somebody’s Crying” and “Wicked Game” to temper the sweetness). Nov. 27, 8 p.m. $79.50 and up. The Cabot, Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

REVEREND HORTON HEAT: HORTON’S HOLIDAY HAYRIDE The psychobilly preacher takes concertgoers on a saucy sleigh ride that also features sets by fellow travelers Voodoo Glow Skulls and The 5.6.7.8′s. Dec. 5, 7 p.m. $32, $28 advance. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

A PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS TOUR 2019 The a capella stalwarts celebrate the release of their holiday greatest-hits album “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas,” which features a posthumous Whitney Houston collaboration as part of its clutch of new songs, with a pair of Yuletide-cheer-stuffed shows. Dec. 10-11, 7:30 p.m. $35.50 and up. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

COUNTRY 102.5 HOLIDAY JAM Boston’s homegrown country station is keeping the lineup for this year’s holiday show a secret — “one is a rising superstar and the other IS a superstar,” the station’s website claimed— which should make attending feel at least a little bit like opening a gift. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. $32 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

MARIAH CAREY: ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU TOUR Named after the 1994 throwback that has become the definitive holiday song of the past quarter-century, this show will celebrate “Merry Christmas,” the 25-year-old album where that song debuted, as well as other smashes from the R&B hitmaker’s career. Dec. 13, 8 p.m. $65 and up. Boch Center Wang Theatre. 800-982-2787, www.bochcenter.org

KISS 108 JINGLE BALL iHeart’s annual pop fantasia is full of familiar faces this year — Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don’t We, Niall Horan, and Charlie Puth have all appeared on the Kiss 108-presented installment of the radio conglomerate’s winter tour before. Lizzo, the one new entrant to the mix, is also the bill’s best live act; here’s hoping the schedulers give her a set long enough to let her fully flaunt her talents. Dec. 15, 6 p.m. $41 and up. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, www.tdgarden.com

PIEBALD On Friday, the Boston emocore stalwarts released their first new music since 2007, the holiday EP “Piebald Presents to You a Musical Christmas Adventure”; next month, they’ll spread the good cheer further with a brief run of shows around New England. Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m. $20 and up. Great Scott. 617-566-9014, www.greatscottboston.com; also Dec. 20, 8 p.m. $23, $20 advance. Pearl Street, Northampton. 413-586-8686, www.iheg.com

HANSON: WINTRY MIX When this band of brothers broke out in 1997, they quickly followed up their hook-filled major-label debut “Middle of Nowhere” with the cheery “Snowed In.” This time around, they have another holiday album under their belt (2017′s “Finally It’s Christmas”) and have teed up a tour featuring seasonal tunes and snippets of their next album, which is set for release in 2020. Dec. 20, 6 p.m. $39.50 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

LIL JON’S HOLIDAY HOUSE PARTY The king of crunk leads a hip-hop holiday celebration. No word if the Kool-Aid Man, who joined Jon on his 2018 seasonal single “All I Really Want for Christmas,” will crash the party, though the spirited New York MC Fatman Scoop is on the bill. Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m. $22.50. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

MAURA JOHNSTON