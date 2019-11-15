CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD Hallmark isn’t just there for Elvis fans. It has put together a Dolly Parton answer to the question, “Who is beloved by all?” The story has two people falling in love, of course, this time while event planning the Christmas show at Dollywood. Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper from “The Wonder Years”) stars as a single mom and Broadway producer, and Niall Matter (“When Calls the Heart”) plays the Dollywood entertainment director who may just fall in love with her. Queen Dolly also makes an appearance in the movie. Hallmark, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS It’s a sequel of sorts to “Christmas at Graceland” and “Wedding at Graceland,” in which Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown found love and then marital bliss at Elvis’s place. This time, Adrian Grenier — yup, the one from “Entourage” — and Kaitlin Doubleday are the couple who need to love each other tender. He’s a workaholic who hires a nanny who — well, no spoilers here. Extra feature: Priscilla Presley’s second appearance in the franchise. Hallmark, Nov. 23, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

YOU LIGHT UP MY CHRISTMAS Here are the facts: Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Nancy McKeon — from “The Facts of Life” — are reuniting for this one, which is based on a true story. It’s about a woman who reunites with an old flame and teaches her entire hometown a lesson about the holiday spirit. “Facts” costar Charlotte Rae died in 2018, but look for a tribute: The skating rink in the movie is named after the late actress. Lifetime, Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Netflix is very much in the comfort-food holiday movie mix, bad puns and all, along with Hallmark and Lifetime. Netflix has to be in on everything these days. Vanessa Hudgens, who starred in a Netflix holiday movie last year, returns to be swept off her feet by a medieval knight (Josh Whitehouse). You see, a magical sorceress has transported the knight to contemporary Ohio, and she must help him find his way back. But wait: Does he really want to leave her forever? Netflix, Nov. 21

Advertisement

THE KACEY MUSGRAVES CHRISTMAS SHOW Wait, wait. Amazon wants in on the Christmas TV circuit, too. The streaming service has joined up with Kacey Musgraves for this “heartwarming and cleverly absurd” special. There will be music and comedy, with guests Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Lana Del Rey, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, and the Radio City Rockettes, and there will be classic and original holiday songs. Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek” is the narrator. Amazon, Nov. 29

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Matthew Morrison and Emma Bunton will host and perform at this year’s Disney parks promotional TV event — I mean, this year’s delightful TV special. Sting and Shaggy will perform both duets and solo numbers, and other performers will include violinist Lindsey Stirling, a cappella group Pentatonix, and “Dancing With the Stars” contender Ally Brooke, who’ll sing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” The special will also preview Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a new ride opening soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. ABC, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR FEATURING KRISTIN CHENOWETH Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth stars in the annual concert tradition, bringing her classically trained voice and her Broadway presence to the stage. In the PBS special that was filmed last Christmas, there will be dancing, storytelling, and seasonal songs, including “O Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Angels Among Us,” and “What Child Is This?” WGBH-2, Dec. 16, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY Lovers of Kristin Chenoweth, now that I’ve got your attention: She’s starring in a Christmas movie, and I’m betting it’s about music being the food of love. She plays a youth choir director who meets the father of a child singer she’d like to recruit. Said father is played by Scott Wolf, and he is a widower. By the way, the movie features a title song written by Chely Wright. Hallmark, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

GLOBAL CITIZEN PRIZE EGOT recipient and People’s Sexiest Man Alive John Legend will host the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony on Dec. 12 in London, at the Royal Albert Hall. The following week, NBC is going to air the festivities, which honor an individual between 18 and 30 who has worked toward ending poverty, an artist, a business leader, a world leader, and the titular person. Closer to the date, the organization will release the names of other talent from around the world who’ll be performing at the event. NBC, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

MERRY HAPPY WHATEVER Best-titled holiday programming of the year? I think that may be the case. This eight-episode seasonal sitcom stars Dennis Quaid as a Philadelphia patriarch who is used to controlling his family. How will he deal with his youngest daughter, played by Bridgit Mendler, when she unexpectedly comes home with her struggling-musician boyfriend? Brent Morin, Ashley Tisdale, Garcelle Beauvais, and Tyler Ritter costar. Netflix, Nov. 28

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.