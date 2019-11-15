BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL: ‘LA STORIA DI ORFEO’ Countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and soprano Amanda Forsythe headline a new Orpheus-themed production that BEMF describes as “a pastiche of this tragic legend for the concert stage.” With selections by Monteverdi, Sartorio, and Rossi, and featuring the BEMF Chamber Ensemble. Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Jordan Hall. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

BOSTON MODERN ORCHESTRA PROJECT: ‘KLEZMER MADNESS’ Klezmer clarinet maven David Krakauer is the special guest for a characteristically adventurous BMOP program that includes Mathew Rosenblum’s clarinet concerto entitled “Lament/Witches’ Sabbath” as well as Wlad Marhulet’s Concerto for Klezmer Clarinet under the direction of conductor Gil Rose. Nov. 23, Jordan Hall. 781-324-0396, www.bmop.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY: HANDEL’S ‘MESSIAH’ The period-instrument group serves up “Messiah” for its 166th consecutive year, this time under the direction of Japanese Baroque specialist Masaaki Suzuki. With vocal soloists Elizabeth Watts, Reginald Mobley, Nicholas Phan, Dashon Burton. Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org. Also from H&H: “A Bach Christmas,” Dec. 19 and 22, Jordan Hall.

BOSTON POPS The BSO rolls out its Holiday Pops programming starting on Dec. 4, with the orchestra led by Keith Lockhart. Through Dec. 31, Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

BOSTON BAROQUE: HANDEL’S ‘MESSIAH’ A long-running and dependably satisfying “Messiah” under the tireless direction of Martin Pearlman, with Amanda Forsythe, Ann McMahon Quintero, Thomas Cooley, and Andrew Garland as this year’s vocal soloists. Dec. 6-7, Jordan Hall. 617-987-8600, www.bostonbaroque.org

NEW ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC: ANNUAL FAMILY CONCERT An imaginative family program featuring works by Christopher Rouse and Bernard Hoffer as well as Britten’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” and more. Dec. 7, Boston University’s Tsai Performance Center. 617-353-8725, www.nephilharmonic.org

CELEBRITY SERIES: 'WHAT MAKES IT GREAT? DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS’ Rob Kapilow’s popular series returns with a program spotlighting the Jewish bards of Yuletide — Tin Pan Alley and Broadway songwriters who were sons of immigrant Jewish families yet went on to create some of the most ubiquitous and best-loved Christmas tunes in existence. Dec. 8, Jordan Hall. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

MUSICIANS OF THE OLD POST ROAD: ‘CHRISTMAS PILGRIMAGE’ This enterprising ensemble offers Christoph Graupner’s cantata “Das Volk so im Finstern wandelt” in what is billed as its modern-day premiere, alongside works by Telemann, Heinichen, and others. With vocal soloists Jessica Petrus, Sophie Michaux, Jason McStoots, and David McFerrin. Dec. 13, Emanuel Church, Boston; Dec. 15, First Unitarian Church, Worcester. 781-466-6694, www.oldpostroad.org

BACH, BEETHOVEN, AND BRAHMS SOCIETY: ‘A BRANDENBURG CHRISTMAS’ Steven Lipsitt leads his chamber orchestra in performances of Concertos Nos. 2 and 4 along with seasonal songs and carols. Dec. 15, Faneuil Hall. 617-991-8721, www.bbbsociety.org

BLUE HERON: ‘CHRISTMAS IN BAROQUE GERMANY’ Under the direction of Scott Metcalfe, this standard-setting local choir unveils a new Christmas program devoted to works by Michael Praetorius, Samuel Scheidt, Johann Hermann Schein, and others. Dec. 20-21, First Church in Cambridge. 617-960-7956, www.blueheronchoir.org

JEREMY EICHLER

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.