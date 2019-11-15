The annual leadership breakfast for Boston nonprofit Career Collaborative recently drew a host of big names to the Harvard Club to celebrate the program’s job placement and development success stories. Among those honored: Career Collaborative “alumnus of the year” Ruth Rollins; Benjamin Helfat, principal of the Boston Adult Technical Academy; and Kevin Brill, principal of Greater Egleston High School; as well as Ann Pfeiffer as “volunteer of the year.” Also on hand for the event were first lady Lauren Baker, Gary Noke, and Darcy Prather, while board chair Art Papas led a discussion with Jeffrey Leiden, the chairman, president, and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals.