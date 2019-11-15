“I’m 55. It’s time. I don’t want to go out feet first,” she says, laughing.

Hungry parents. No childcare. Too tired to cook. What to do? For generations of families, the answer was: Go to Full Moon in Cambridge’s Huron Village. No more. Like the beloved baby sitter who leaves town to go to college, the restaurant will close within the next four weeks, says owner Sarah Wheaton.

Kathy Rushe and her niece, Terese Hurley, 15 months, enjoyed a lunch at Full Moon in this Globe staff file photo.

Owner Sarah Wheaton in 2012. Wendy Maeda/Globe staff/file

The restaurant opened in 1997 under the leadership Sarah and her sister, Cary Wheaton. Cary was a partner in the East Coast Grill; Sarah had worked in restaurants in Oregon. They wanted to create a place for new parents just like themselves — people who appreciated good food and didn’t appreciate the glares that came with dragging tots to dinner in public. In fact, Sarah signed the paperwork on Full Moon when her son was just 11 days old. That little boy now has a full-time job in Manhattan.

Cary has since left the business, but Sarah kept going, happy to provide a sanctuary for parents who needed friendly (and fast) service, games, train tables, and other kid-friendly amusements while eating well-prepared nachos, spring rolls, and grilled salmon.

“The whole idea was simple. Food was important and had to be something repeat customers would return for. But parenting limits you. There’s a lot of isolation for new parents in general, especially in this area, where people might come for school and live away from their families. They don’t have that sense of community,” she says.

That welcoming atmosphere has endured for 22 years, although there have been some concessions to modern whims, Sarah admits.

“Now we have avocado toast,” she says with a chuckle.

Bhola Pandey will take over the space and rename it Melting Pot; he currently runs Mitho, a Nepali restaurant in Winchester.

“It’s a bittersweet decision for me, and the response has been overwhelming,” she says. “But I had to be selfish for a moment. I hadn’t left earlier because I love it so much, and the [new owner] is a lovely person. That was my real motivation.”

She does have some advice for her replacement, though.

“Keep the train tables. And don’t get rid of the high chairs.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.

Macaroni and cheese is a popular entree for children at the Full Moon restaurant in Cambridge. Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff/file 2012

