The launch party also included a preview of Sager’s photography exhibition that will be on view at Fotografiska, a new photography museum that’s set to open in Manhattan’s Flatiron District this winter.

The globe-trotting philanthropist from Malden was joined by his friend Sting , who contributed to the book.

Bobby Sager celebrated the release of his new book at a launch party in New York City Tuesday night.

Titled “Invisible Sun: The Power of Hope through the Eyes of Children,” Sager’s latest book was edited by Sara Pozefsky and features photos of wide-eyed children smiling and laughing giddily. But these aren’t just any kids.

Advertisement

“They live in alleyways, refugee camps, slums, and remote villages from Afghanistan, Syria, and Pakistan to Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Palestine, and the Tibetan Diaspora,” Sager writes in the introduction to the book. “They are orphans, child soldiers, refugees, and just plain kids dealing with war, conflict, natural disaster, abuse, displacement, or simply being born into an incredibly unlucky situation. I was face-to-face with them because I was there to help. That’s a big part of the connection that I hope you see in their eyes.”

Sager has been taking photos of youngsters from war-torn countries for several years now, as he and his family have traveled the world practicing what he calls “eyeball-to-eyeball philanthropy.”

The faces of the children he photographed are both heartbreaking and uplifting. One of the photos shows the face of a little girl in Balakot, a town in Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province. Sager snapped the photo in 2005, and by the look of the girl’s innocent eyes and mischievous grin — she’s holding her hand up to her mouth, almost as if to stifle a giggle ­— you’d never know what absolute devastation that she and her family had suffered just days before.

Advertisement

“This girl’s village was destroyed by an earthquake a week before I took this photograph,” Sager writes, “but even in the midst of mind-numbing devastation there is still strength and spirit in her eyes.”

Sager’s book is named after “Invisible Sun,” the hit song that Sting wrote and recorded with The Police in 1981. In the book, Sting explains how his song fits in with Sager’s work.

“Their faces are perfect visual analogue for the song,” Sting writes. “You can clearly see the anguish and torment in the eyes of those children brought up among violence and injustice, bombs and bullets, but in the next frame (and this is Bobby’s genius) the unexpected zaniness like blowing a raspberry and engaging them on a simple human level as his right hand clicks away to capture these unforgettable images. This is the invisible sun made visible.”

Guests at the launch party, held at Glasshouse Chelsea, were treated to a live performance by Sting, who sang a moving rendition of “Invisible Sun” onstage with Rufus Miller on guitar and Sager’s son, Shane, playing the harmonica. Among those in attendance were Sager’s wife, Elaine, and their daughter, Tess, whom Sager said “contributed to the book in endless ways.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.