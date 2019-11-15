Re “Cool ideas for a hotter city” (Business, Nov. 12): Imagine a sweltering hot summer day, without a hint of a breeze and with temperatures in the 90s.
Looking for shade, parents take their kids to that new “community space” under the McGrath Highway (or to one recently proposed for the South End under the Southeast Expressway).
The traffic above, as always, is crawling at a snail’s pace. As it does, out of all those tailpipes comes carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other noxious gases as well as fine particulate matter.
Because these gases are heavier than air, they all sink to the lowest level, right where kids are running and playing. Now they’re breathing in those vapors, which numerous studies have shown are one of the major causes of asthma and other lung diseases.
Advertisement
Shade, of course, is essential to protect oneself from the sun and summer heat.
But also essential is providing that shade at a place that's safe for people's health, especially the lungs of children.
Some good ideas were put forth in this article. But locating recreation areas in places with high levels of car and truck exhaust is just a bad idea, all around.
Rick Cutler
West Barnstable