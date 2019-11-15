Re “Cool ideas for a hotter city” (Business, Nov. 12): Imagine a sweltering hot summer day, without a hint of a breeze and with temperatures in the 90s.

Looking for shade, parents take their kids to that new “community space” under the McGrath Highway (or to one recently proposed for the South End under the Southeast Expressway).

The traffic above, as always, is crawling at a snail’s pace. As it does, out of all those tailpipes comes carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other noxious gases as well as fine particulate matter.