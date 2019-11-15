Barring a stay of execution or last-minute reprieve, it’s quite possible that Texas will be putting to death an innocent man.

At promptly 6 p.m., he will be taken from a holding cell and strapped to a table, face up. IVs will be inserted into both arms. A final statement will be proffered and then a lethal dose of pentobarbital will course though Reed’s veins. Within minutes the judgment of a 12-person Texas jury will be complete — and Rodney Reed will have taken his last breath.

On Nov. 20, Rodney Reed will be transported from the Allan B. Polunsky Unit, a state prison in Livingston, Texas to the Huntsville Unit, 45 minutes away.

Reed was convicted in 1998 of the rape and murder of Stacy Stites. But since then a mountain of evidence has emerged that suggests Reed was not the guilty party.

The only piece of evidence ever tying Reed to the crime are sperm cells found in Stites’s body that matched his DNA. Reed claimed that he and Stites were having a consensual affair — and he has maintained that the two had sexual relations days before her body was found. Since his conviction, Stites’s cousin and a co-worker have confirmed that the two were romantically involved.

Prosecutors argued to the jury that the DNA could only have been left hours before Stites’s death. In the years since, though, this theory has largely been debunked. Even the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy undergirding the theory has backed away from his initial conclusions.

Three forensic experts who testified at Reed’s trial have also admitted to errors in their testimony, including their initial judgments on Stites’s time of death. Based on their revised judgments it would have been far more difficult, if not impossible, for Reed to have committed the crime.

The case for Reed’s innocence is further bolstered by the fact that there is a more plausible suspect — Stites’s live-in boyfriend at the time, Jimmy Fennell.

Fennell, a former cop who spent 10 years in jail for kidnapping and rape, had initially been considered the prime suspect in the case.

Fingerprints found on Stites’s truck were only from her and Fennell — and not from Reed. And according to a statement from his best friend at the time, Fennell has given inconsistent accounts of where he was the night of the murder.

A former sheriff’s deputy claims in a sworn affidavit that he recalled hearing Fennell, while standing over Stites’s casket before her funeral, say “You got what you deserved.” Another fellow officer recalled hearing Fennell tell friends before Stites’s death that he believed Stites was sleeping with a Black man. Fennell used a racial epithet, he said, when he voiced his disgust. A fellow convict also signed an affidavit claiming that Fennell told him he “had to kill” his fiance — again using a racial epithet to describe her affair.

Reed, who is black, was convicted and sentenced to die by an all-white jury. Stites was also white.

While a number of prominent celebrities have taken up Reed’s cause, the most telling sign of doubt about the case is the bipartisan calls in Texas for a reprieve. Earlier this month, a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking him to stop Reed’s execution. More than a dozen former law enforcement officers have publicly called Reed’s potential execution “cruel and immoral,” and one said that it would “undermine the rule of law.” Even Texas Senator Ted Cruz has called for a further examination of the evidence in Reed’s case.

Whether these efforts will succeed with the typically resistant Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and the governor is anyone’s guess. But the track record of executions in Texas, and the resistance of state officials to admitting fault, does not bode well.

Indeed, what is perhaps most disturbing about this case is that the state of Texas has repeatedly resisted calls to perform genetic testing on a belt that was the alleged murder weapon — a position that has been upheld by state and federal courts.

It is emblematic of an element of death penalty cases that never ceases to amaze — the stubborn refusal of many prosecutors and politicians to consider new evidence, even in cases where the question of guilt or innocence is in genuine doubt.

Even for those who support the death penalty, it should go without saying that no cause of justice is served by executing an innocent man.

When that possibility exists, why would any public official sworn to uphold the law resist the most exhaustive possible search for the truth? Especially when one considers that there is strong evidence that Texas has executed at least one innocent man — Cameron Willingham — who was put to death in 2004 for the arson deaths of his three children?

A similar miscarriage of justice could happen again on Wednesday evening if the state of Texas refuses to simply consider the possibility that Rodney Reed is an innocent man. The governor has less than a week to do the right thing. For the sake of Reed — and the sake of justice — he must.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.