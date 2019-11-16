“We’re excited to build on the brand that Ilene created,” said Blackburn. “We want to continue to tell the stories of local food and agriculture in Greater Boston and Worcester County,” said Blackburn.

Following a decade at the helm of Edible Boston, founder and publisher Ilene Bezahler is ready to pass the torch. Ownership of the free quarterly publication, which prides itself on being “the only magazine in greater Boston devoted exclusively to local food and the people who make it,” will now belong to its longtime managing editor, Sarah Blackburn, and her husband, Chris. Blackburn joined the magazine in 2010 as a member of the marketing team. Since then, she has also served as recipe editor, and has been managing editor since 2016.

Edible Boston is one of more than 90 publications under the Edible Communities brand. Boston’s iteration began after Bezahler read an issue of Edible East End in Long Island in 2007. According to her, the decision was instant: She immediately knew she wanted to publish a version for Boston. Bezahler also published the now defunct To Market, which examined sustainable food system solutions in New England.

In 2017, Bezahler joined forces with Louisa Kasdon to launch The Food Voice, a hub for various publications, including Edible Boston. Kasdon is the founder of Let’s Talk About Food, a Boston-based organization that programs events connecting the public with food professionals around issues pertaining to education, sustainability, and policy.

Blackburn said a lot has changed since the magazine launched.

“Was [Ilene’s] timely investment in a magazine like Edible Boston back in 2006 the catalyst for Boston’s farm-to-table movement? Quite possibly,” Blackburn said. “When she started the magazine, a chef buying exclusively from local farms — even in January — was an anomaly, unheard of. Thirteen years and hundreds of important local food stories later, a fine-dining restaurant that doesn’t source locally is hard to find; fast casual joints, diners, even institutional food service buyers regularly source ingredients from right here in Massachusetts.”

Transfer of ownership takes effect on Dec. 1.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com.