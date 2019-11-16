You’ll likely need lip balm and the humidifier today —the air is super dry.

Another aspect to today’s air mass — in addition to the chill — is the dryness. The dew point, which in the summer is a measure of the amount of humidity in the air, is down near or below zero this morning.

An arctic front crossed the area last night and voila, we’re back in the very cold air for this time of the year.

Dew Point Readings early Saturday. /Observed Data

The cold air isn’t going to last all that long — it starts to pull out tomorrow as winds turn and begin to come off the ocean. This will increase the moisture and get us ready for a storm system on Monday.

Before the rain arrives, we will have an increasingly cloudy day tomorrow with less wind and temperatures approaching forty in the afternoon. This is still slightly over 10 degrees below average.

Temperatures won’t be as cold Sunday. /NOAA

Coast Storm Monday

A chilly rain storm arrives on Monday and — because the air will be cold enough at the very beginning of the storm — parts of Worcester county and interior Franklin county could see a little bit of icing early Monday morning.

Monday’s storm isn’t going to turn into a widespread event, but for those of you who might be traveling in those areas before sunrise up till about 6 to 7a.m., be aware there could be icy patches.

Additionally, this may be the first time some of the Department of Public Works crews need to go out this season.

Some icing is likely in the early morning hours of Monday before dawn in those areas shaded in purple. /WeatherBell

For the majority of the region, rain will arrive early Monday morning and — if the timing continues to hold — it looks like a wet ride into work.

This will, of course, impact traffic so plan on leaving yourself extra time for the morning commute.

If the storm keeps moving, conditions should improve in terms of rainfall for the evening commute. I’m expecting anywhere from a half an inch to an inch of rain from this particular system.

This isn’t a blockbuster system but nevertheless we will see strong and gusty winds along the coastline for several hours Monday morning and early afternoon.

Winds could gust over 40 miles per hour in many areas Monday. /WeatherBell

Minor coastal flooding could happen during high tide. The tide predictions for Monday are not excessive, but you can clearly see from the chart that the water is expected to be higher than it would be without the storm.

Higher than average tides are predicted for Monday. /NOAA

Since most of the leaves are now off the trees, we shouldn’t see any widespread power outages.

Behind the storm temperatures will continue to run below average, but it won’t be as cold. I’m expecting readings in the 40s the rest of the week with the next chance of showers sometime on Friday.

So far, November has been very cold. Temperatures are averaging over 3 degrees below normal and should this to continue, this could be one of the coldest Novembers in decades.